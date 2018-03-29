<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
29.03.2018 14:30:00

Atlas Financial Holdings Schedules 2017 Fourth Quarter Financial Results and Conference Call

Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AFH) ("Atlas" or the "Company") today announced it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2017 after the market closes on Monday, April 2, 2018.

Atlas will discuss these results in a conference call the following morning (Tuesday, April 3, 2018) at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Conference Call Details

 
Date/Time: Tuesday, April 3, 2018 – 8:30 a.m. ET
 
Participant Dial-In Numbers:
(United States): 877-423-9817
(International): 201-493-6770

To access the call, please dial-in approximately five minutes before the start time and, when asked, provide the operator with passcode "Atlas". An accompanying slide presentation will be available in .pdf format via the "Investor Relations” section of Atlas’ website at www.atlas-fin.com/investorrelations after the issuance of the earnings release.

Webcast

The call will also be simultaneously webcast over the Internet via the Investor Relations section of Atlas’ website or by clicking on the conference call link: http://atlas-fin.equisolvewebcast.com/q4-2017. Audio and a transcript of the call will be archived on the Company’s website.

About Atlas

The primary business of Atlas is commercial automobile insurance in the United States, with a niche market orientation and focus on insurance for the "light" commercial automobile sector including taxi cabs, non-emergency paratransit, limousine/livery and business auto. The business of Atlas is carried on through its subsidiaries American Country Insurance Company, American Service Insurance Company, Inc., Gateway Insurance Company, Global Liberty Insurance Company of New York, Anchor Holdings Group, Inc., Anchor Group Management, Inc., and Plainview Premium Finance Company, Inc. Atlas' insurance subsidiaries have decades of experience with a commitment to always being an industry leader in these specialized areas of insurance.

For more information about Atlas, please visit www.atlas-fin.com.

Nachrichten zu Atlas Financial Holdings Inc.mehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Atlas Financial Holdings Inc.mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Inside (Anzeige)

13:20
Gold gibt kräftig nach
10:05
Vontobel: derimail - Drüfen wir Ihnen drei "attraktive Schweden" vorstellen?
08:29
SMI mit beeindruckender Gegenbewegung
26.03.18
Julius Bär - Neuemissionen
02.10.17
SMI und S&P 500: Transatlantisches Kopf-an-Kopf-Rennen
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

08:00
J.P. Morgan AM: Indiens Wachstum schlägt die Erwartungen
01.03.18
Schroders: Economic & Strategy Viewpoint
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Darum kann der Euro zum Franken zulegen
Elon Musk erzählt von dem "grössten Fehler in seiner Karriere"
Achterbahnfahrt an der Börse: Darum schlagen die Kurse in alle Richtungen aus
Nach Vortagesrally: Wall Street schliesst deutlich schwächer
US-Behörde prüft tödlichen Tesla-Unfall - Aktienkurs bricht ein
SMI und DAX schliessen mit kräftigen Gewinnen
SMI schliesst deutlich fester -- DAX geht im Minus in den Feierabend
Bâloise wächst profitabel und erhöht Dividende deutlich - Aktien legen zu
Roche-Tochter Genentech informiert über Todesfälle bei Hämophilie-Patienten - Roche-Papiere drehen ins Plus
Darum zeigt sich der Euro zum Franken stabil

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI unentschlossen -- DAX in Grün
Am Donnerstag, dem letzten Handelstag der verkürzten Karwoche, zeigt sich der heimische Aktienmarkt zurückhaltend.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB