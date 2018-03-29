Atlas Financial Holdings Schedules 2017 Fourth Quarter Financial Results and Conference Call

Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AFH) ("Atlas" or the "Company") today announced it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2017 after the market closes on Monday, April 2, 2018.

Atlas will discuss these results in a conference call the following morning (Tuesday, April 3, 2018) at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Conference Call Details Date/Time: Tuesday, April 3, 2018 – 8:30 a.m. ET Participant Dial-In Numbers: (United States): 877-423-9817 (International): 201-493-6770

To access the call, please dial-in approximately five minutes before the start time and, when asked, provide the operator with passcode "Atlas". An accompanying slide presentation will be available in .pdf format via the "Investor Relations” section of Atlas’ website at www.atlas-fin.com/investorrelations after the issuance of the earnings release.

Webcast

The call will also be simultaneously webcast over the Internet via the Investor Relations section of Atlas’ website or by clicking on the conference call link: http://atlas-fin.equisolvewebcast.com/q4-2017. Audio and a transcript of the call will be archived on the Company’s website.

About Atlas

The primary business of Atlas is commercial automobile insurance in the United States, with a niche market orientation and focus on insurance for the "light" commercial automobile sector including taxi cabs, non-emergency paratransit, limousine/livery and business auto. The business of Atlas is carried on through its subsidiaries American Country Insurance Company, American Service Insurance Company, Inc., Gateway Insurance Company, Global Liberty Insurance Company of New York, Anchor Holdings Group, Inc., Anchor Group Management, Inc., and Plainview Premium Finance Company, Inc. Atlas' insurance subsidiaries have decades of experience with a commitment to always being an industry leader in these specialized areas of insurance.

For more information about Atlas, please visit www.atlas-fin.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180329005497/en/