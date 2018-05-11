Atlas Financial Holdings Chief Executive Officer To Participate at Dig|In 2018: The Digital Future of Insurance Conference in Austin, TX on May 14, 2018

Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFH) ("Atlas” or the "Company”) today announced that the Company’s President and CEO, Scott D. Wollney, will participate in a panel discussion on the future of Usage-based insurance (UBI) at the upcoming Dig|In 2018: The Digital Future of Insurance Conference in Austin, Texas on Monday, May 14, 2018.

Mr. Wollney will be speaking on the future of Usage-based insurance, and will discuss how using smartphone data to track usage can improve adoption rates, improve the quality of driving data collected, and make it easier and cost-effective for innovative carriers to move towards UBI. In 2018, Atlas plans to launch an unique pilot UBI product that leverages its heritage in the specialty commercial auto space to provide an innovative solution for gig economy drivers.

Dig|In 2018 offers a glimpse of the industry’s future, as well as presents the current state of disruption within the insurance market. Dig|In 2018 covers the technologies, trends, business models and case studies that are redefining the insurance industry and create new opportunities across property and casualty, life and auto markets. The event agenda offers case studies, prototypes, innovative demos and talks from visionary leaders who have taken advantage of innovations to make digitization a reality. Additional information can be found at https://www.dig-in.com/conference/digitalinsurance-2018.

About Atlas

The primary business of Atlas is commercial automobile insurance in the United States, with a niche market orientation and focus on insurance for the "light” commercial automobile sector including taxi cabs, non-emergency para-transit, limousine/livery (including certain transportation network company drivers) and business auto. The business of Atlas is carried on through its subsidiaries American Country Insurance Company, American Service Insurance Company, Inc., Gateway Insurance Company, Global Liberty Insurance Company of New York, Anchor Group Management, Inc., Plainview Premium Finance Company, Inc., and Plainview Premium Finance Company of California, Inc. Atlas’ insurance subsidiaries have decades of experience with a commitment to always being an industry leader in these specialized areas of insurance.

For more information about Atlas, please visit www.atlas-fin.com.

