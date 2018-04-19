<
19.04.2018 00:05:00

Atkore International Group Inc. Presents at Wells Fargo Securities Industrials Conference

Atkore International Group Inc. ("Atkore”) (NYSE: ATKR) announced that John Williamson, Atkore President and Chief Executive Officer, and James Mallak, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the Wells Fargo Securities Industrials Conference in New York City, on Wednesday, May 9, 2018, at 8:40 a.m. ET.

A webcast link of the live presentation will be available on the Investor Relations site of atkore.com (http://investors.atkore.com/events-and-presentations). A replay of the webcast will be available until 11:59 p.m. on May 23, 2018.

About Atkore International

Atkore International Group Inc. is a leading manufacturer of Electrical Raceway products primarily for the non-residential construction and renovation markets and Mechanical Products & Solutions for the construction and industrial markets. The company manufactures a broad range of end-to-end integrated products and solutions that are critical to its customers’ businesses and employs approximately 3,500 people at 58 manufacturing and distribution facilities worldwide. The company is headquartered in Harvey, Illinois.

