<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
02.04.2018 22:43:00

Atkore International Group Inc. Divests FlexHead® and SprinkFLEX Business

Atkore International Group Inc. ("Atkore”), today announced that it has completed the sale of the assets of FlexHead® Industries, Inc. and SprinkFLEX, LLC to Anvil International, LLC.

"We continuously review the viability of all aspects of our business to ensure alignment to our corporate strategy, core product offerings and targeted customer base,” commented John Williamson, President and Chief Executive Officer of Atkore International. "The divestiture of the FlexHead and SprinkFLEX business not only lowers Atkore’s net debt, but also allows us to redirect resources to other strategic opportunities that will help Atkore better serve the needs of our customers, support growth initiatives and make us a stronger company overall.”

The FlexHead and SprinkFLEX businesses manufacture commercial flexible sprinkler head connection products for use in a variety of markets, including for industrial, commercial, cold storage, institutional and clean room applications.

The financial terms of the sale were undisclosed.

About Atkore International Inc.

Atkore International Inc. is a global manufacturer of galvanized steel tubes and pipes, electrical conduit, armored wire and cable, metal framing systems and building components; serving a wide range of construction, electrical, security, and mechanical applications. With 3,600 employees and more than 50 manufacturing and distribution facilities worldwide, Atkore supplies global customers with innovative solutions and quality products. To learn more, please visit www.atkore.com.

Nachrichten zu Atkore International Group Incmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Atkore International Group Incmehr Analysen

11.10.17 Atkore International Group Neutral UBS AG
08.02.17 Atkore International Group Outperform RBC Capital Markets
30.11.16 Atkore International Group Outperform RBC Capital Markets
05.07.16 Atkore International Group Outperform RBC Capital Markets

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Inside (Anzeige)

29.03.18
Vontobel: Mit 90% Kapitalschutz in den SMI® investieren
29.03.18
Gold gibt kräftig nach
29.03.18
SMI mit beeindruckender Gegenbewegung
26.03.18
Julius Bär - Neuemissionen
02.10.17
SMI und S&P 500: Transatlantisches Kopf-an-Kopf-Rennen
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

29.03.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Indiens Wachstum schlägt die Erwartungen
01.03.18
Schroders: Economic & Strategy Viewpoint
mehr

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Atkore International Group Inc 19.18 -3.38% Atkore International Group Inc

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Hedgefonds-Manager John Thompson: Tesla steht kurz vor dem Bankrott
Warum Warren Buffett sein erfolgreichstes Investment als "grössten Fehler" bezeichnet
Nach Flammenwerfern: Elon Musk verkauft jetzt Steine
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Amazon arbeitet an Drohne, die menschliche Stimmen und Gesten erkennen kann
Vontobel: Mit 90% Kapitalschutz in den SMI® investieren
Fast die Hälfte aller Tesla Model 3-Teile sind angeblich mangelhaft
Trump setzt Angriff gegen Amazon fort
UBS Keyinvest Daily Markets: Roche - Chance auf einen kleinen Boden
Darum steigt der Eurokurs leicht - Nähert sich wieder 1,18 Franken

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI geht kaum verändert in die Feiertage -- DAX schliesst weit im Plus
Am Donnerstag, dem letzten Handelstag der verkürzten Karwoche, zeigte sich der heimische Aktienmarkt zurückhaltend.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB