Asian Shares Rise As Investors Focus On Xi Speech

(RTTNews) - Asian stocks were broadly higher on Tuesday despite U.S. shares ending off their session's highs overnight on news that President Donald Trump's personal lawyer Michael Cohen is under federal investigation for possible bank fraud.

Investors also brushed aside concerns over an escalating U.S.-China trade spat and the prospect of a U.S. strike on Syria in retaliation for an alleged chemical attack.

China's Shanghai Composite index was up 0.8 percent at 3,163 while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was up nearly 1 percent as investors digested comments from Chinese President Xi Jinping on measures planned to further open up the world's second-largest economy.

Speaking at the Boao Forum for Asia, Xi said that China does not seek trade surplus and has a genuine desire to increase imports and achieve greater balance of international payments under the current account.

He also outlined measures to "significantly" lower import tariffs for autos and other products and improve the investment environment for international companies.

Japan's Nikkei index was also up more than 1 percent, reversing early losses, as the dollar held flat against the yen in view of a seemingly conciliatory tweet from President Trump over the weekend.

South Korea's Kospi average was rising half a percent even as technology and shipbuilding stocks broadly declined. Australia's benchmark S&P/ASX 200 was gaining 0.7 percent while New Zealand's S&P/NZX-50 index was up 0.2 percent.

U.S. stocks gave up some early gains to end slightly higher overnight amid an escalating trade dispute between the United States and China.

The initial optimism over Donald Trump's conciliatory tone faded after it emerged that FBI agents have raided the office of the lawyer at the centre of the Stormy Daniels controversy.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.2 percent, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite gained half a percent and the S&P 500 added 0.3 percent.

European stocks ended mixed on Monday after the Trump administration imposed a raft of harsh new sanctions against Russia and warned of an imminent U.S. military response to chemical weapons use in Syria.

The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index closed up 0.1 percent. The German DAX and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 rose about 0.2 percent while France's CAC 40 index inched up 0.1 percent.

Gold ticked higher and the dollar slipped versus the yen while oil traded firm after rising more than 2 percent on Monday.