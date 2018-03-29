Asian Markets Mostly Lower

(RTTNews) - Asian stock markets are mostly lower on Thursday in subdued trading following the modest losses overnight on Wall Street as tech stocks continued to remain under pressure. In addition, weak commodity prices weighed on resources stocks. Meanwhile, the safe-haven yen weakened on easing tensions regarding North Korea.

The Australian market is modestly lower in a volatile session, with gains by banking stocks more than offset by weakness in mining and oil stocks following lower commodity prices.

In late-morning trades, the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is losing 8.10 points or 0.14 percent to 5,781.40, after rising to a high of 5,804.30 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is down 10.40 points or 0.18 percent to 5,888.80.

The major miners are lower. BHP Billiton is declining more than 1 percent, Fortescue Metals is losing 0.7 percent and Rio Tinto is down 0.4 percent.

Gold miners are also weak, after gold prices dropped from a six-week high. Evolution Mining is lower by almost 2 percent and Newcrest Mining is down 0.5 percent.

Oil stocks fell as crude oil prices declined more than 1 percent overnight. Santos is declining 0.4 percent, Woodside Petroleum is down 0.6 percent and Oil Search is losing more than 1 percent.

Meanwhile, the major banks are mostly higher. ANZ Banking is edging down less than 0.1 percent, while Commonwealth Bank, Westpac and National Australia Bank are up in a range of 0.3 percent to 0.6 percent.

Magellan Financial Group said it has quit its naming rights deal with Australian Test cricket following the ball-tampering scandal. The company's shares are down 0.5 percent.

In economic news, Australia will see February data for private sector credit and job vacancies today.

In the currency market, the Australian dollar fell to a three-week low against the U.S. dollar on Thursday. The local unit was trading at US$0.7655, down from US$0.7693 on Wednesday.

The Japanese market has pared initial gains and is modestly higher on Thursday, while the safe-haven yen strengthened after falling overnight.

In late-morning trades, the benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is adding 95.73 points or 0.46 percent to 21,127.04, off a high of 21,298.57 in early trades.

The major exporters are mostly lower despite a weaker yen. Panasonic is losing almost 5 percent, Sony is down almost 2 percent and Mitsubishi Electric is down 0.6 percent, while Canon is edging up less than 0.1 percent.

In the tech space, chipmaker Advantest is losing almost 2 percent and Tokyo Electron is down more than 2 percent.

Among the major automakers, Toyota is declining 0.6 percent and Honda is down 1 percent. In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is lower by almost 1 percent and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is declining 0.5 percent.

In the oil space, Inpex is unchanged, while Japan Petroleum Exploration is lower by almost 1 percent after crude oil prices declined more than 1 percent overnight.

Shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical are losing more than 6 percent after the company said Wednesday that it is at a preliminary and exploratory stage regarding a possible bid for UK-based biopharmaceutical company Shire plc.

Among the market's best performers, Trend Micro is rising more than 4 percent, Recruit Holdings is gaining 4 percent and Nichirei Corp. is higher by almost 4 percent.

On the flip side, Showa Denko is lower by almost 3 percent and NEC Corp. is down more than 2 percent.

On the economic front, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said that the total value of retail sales in Japan advanced a seasonally adjusted 0.4 percent on month in February. That was shy of expectations for 0.6 percent following the upwardly revised 1.6 percent contraction in January.

On a yearly basis, retail sales gained 1.6 percent, short of forecasts for 1.7 percent following the downwardly revised 1.56 percent gain a month earlier.

In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the mid 106 yen-range on Thursday.

Elsewhere in Asia, Shanghai, New Zealand, Indonesia, Hong Kong and Taiwan are also lower, while South Korea, Singapore and Malaysia are modestly higher. Indian stock markets are closed for a public holiday.

On Wall Street, stocks closed lower in a volatile session on Wednesday. A notable decline by Amazon weighed on the tech-heavy Nasdaq after a report from Axios said President Donald Trump wants to "go after" the online retailer. Traders largely shrugged off a Commerce Department report showing stronger than previously estimated economic growth in the fourth quarter of 2017.

The Nasdaq slid 59.58 points or 0.9 percent to 6,949.23, the S&P 500 fell 7.62 points or 0.3 percent to 2,605.00 and the Dow edged down 9.29 points or less than a tenth of a percent to 23,848.42.

The major European markets turned in a mixed performance on Wednesday. While the German DAX Index fell by 0.3 percent, the French CAC 40 Index rose by 0.3 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE Index climbed by 0.6 percent.

Crude oil prices declined on Wednesday following the release of a government report showing an unexpected weekly increase in U.S. oil inventories. WTI crude for May delivery slid $0.87 or 1.3 percent to $64.38 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.