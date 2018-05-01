Asian Markets Modestly Higher In Holiday-thinned Trade

(RTTNews) - Asian stock markets are modestly higher in thin holiday-trade on Tuesday as many of the markets in the region are closed for the Labor Day holiday. Investor sentiment was bolstered by news that the U.S. has extended the May 1 deadline on steel and aluminium tariff exemptions for its allies by one month.

The Australian market is extending gains from the previous session, despite the weak cues overnight from Wall Street. Investors are waiting for the Reserve Bank of Australia's monetary policy decision due later in the day. Banks and oil stocks are among the leading gainers.

In late-morning trades, the S&P/ASX 200 Index is adding 11.70 points or 0.20 percent to 5,994.40, off a high of 6,002.40 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is up 10.10 points or 0.17 percent to 6,081.70.

In the banking space, Westpac and National Australia Bank are advancing almost 1 percent each.

ANZ Banking reported a 14 percent increase in its statutory profit for the first half of the year, while cash profit declined 16 percent. The bank's shares are rising 0.4 percent.

Australia's financial regulator, the Australia Prudential Regulation Authority, has ordered Commonwealth Bank to hold an additional A$1 billion in minimum capital and enter into an enforceable undertaking to conduct remedial action following an inquiry into the bank's governance and culture. Nevertheless, Commonwealth Bank's shares are advancing almost 1 percent.

Oil stocks are advancing after crude oil prices rose overnight. Woodside Petroleum and Oil Search are adding more than 1 percent each, while Santos is up 0.5 percent.

The major miners are also mostly higher. BHP Billiton is adding 0.3 percent and Fortescue Metals is advancing more than 1 percent, while Rio Tinto is down 0.6 percent.

Gold miners are mixed after gold prices fell to their lowest in nearly six weeks. Evolution Mining is losing 0.5 percent, while Newcrest Mining is adding 0.3 percent.

In the currency market, the Australian dollar is lower against the U.S. dollar on Tuesday. The local unit was trading at US$0.7531, down from US$0.7559 on Monday.

The Japanese market, which was closed on Monday for a public holiday, is edging higher after a weak start following the negative cues from Wall Street and as a stronger yen weighed on exporters' shares.

In late-morning trades, the benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is adding 14.14 points or 0.06 percent to 22,482.01, after touching a low of 22,411.43 in early trades.

The major exporters are lower on a stronger yen. Sony is falling more than 6 percent, Mitsubishi Electric is losing almost 4 percent, Panasonic is lower by almost 2 percent and Canon is down 0.2 percent.

In the tech space, Advantest is gaining almost 5 percent, while Kyocera is declining more than 2 percent.

Among automakers, Toyota is adding 0.2 percent, while Honda is declining almost 1 percent. In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is lower by almost 3 percent and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is losing more than 1 percent.

In the oil space, Inpex is rising almost 2 percent and Japan Petroleum Exploration is gaining almost 3 percent after crude oil prices rose overnight.

Among the market's best performers, Okuma Corp. is gaining more than 8 percent, while West Japan Railway and Hitachi are adding more than 5 percent each.

On the flip side, Toto and Yahoo Japan are losing more than 11 percent each, while Mitsui E&S is falling more than 10 percent and Seiko Epson is down more than 4 percent.

In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the lower 109 yen-range on Tuesday.

Elsewhere in Asia, New Zealand is edging higher. Markets in South Korea, China, Hong Kong, Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Taiwan, Philippines and Thailand, are closed for the Labor Day holiday. The Indian markets are also closed for a public holiday.

On Wall Street, stocks closed lower on Monday as traders looked ahead to several key events later this week, including the Federal Reserve's monetary policy announcement on Wednesday and the Labor Department's closely watched jobs data due on Friday.

The Dow fell 148.04 points or 0.6 percent to 24,163.15, the Nasdaq slid 53.53 points or 0.8 percent to 7,066.27 and the S&P 500 slumped 21.86 points or 0.8 percent to 2,648.05.

The major European markets moved to the upside on Monday. While the French CAC 40 Index advanced by 0.7 percent, the German DAX Index rose by 0.3 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index inched up by 0.1 percent.

Crude oil prices rose on Monday after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said his country had proof that Iran ran a secret program to build nuclear weapons even after signing a deal in 2015 with global powers. WTI crude added $0.47 to settle at $68.57 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.