04.05.2018 05:39:37

Asian Markets Lower Ahead Of U.S. Jobs Data

(RTTNews) - Asian stock markets are lower on Friday, with investors turning their focus to the U.S. jobs data for April due later in the day. Investors also kept a close watch on U.S.-China trade talks, even as a Commerce Department report showed that the U.S. trade deficit with China widened in March from February. The Japanese market is closed for a holiday.

The Australian market is edging higher, rising for a sixth straight day, following the mixed cues overnight from Wall Street and higher metals prices. Investors kept a close watch on U.S.-China trade talks and are also cautious ahead of the U.S. monthly jobs data due later in the day.

In late-morning trades, the S&P/ASX 200 Index is rising 4.10 points or 0.07 percent to 6,102.40, off a high of 6,109.70 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is adding 6.60 points or 0.11 percent to 6,193.60.

Macquarie Group reported a 15 percent increase in full-year profit and said it expects the next year's results to be broadly in line with the current year. The company's shares are gaining almost 2 percent.

In the mining sector, BHP Billiton is adding 0.2 percent and Rio Tinto is rising 0.4 percent, while Fortescue Metals is down 0.2 percent after copper prices hit a one-week high.

Gold miners are also higher after gold prices rose overnight, ending a four-day losing streak. Evolution Mining is adding 0.5 percent and Newcrest Mining is advancing more than 1 percent.

Among oil stocks, Woodside Petroleum is down 0.4 percent and Oil Search is lower by 0.3 percent, while Santos is up 0.2 percent after crude oil prices rose overnight.

Banking stocks are mostly lower. ANZ Banking is up 0.2 percent, while Commonwealth Bank, Westpac and National Australia Bank are lower in a range of 0.2 percent to 0.6 percent.

Shares of AMP are rising 0.2 percent after the company said it "strenuously denies" recommendations made at the banking royal commission that it face criminal charges for allegedly misleading the corporate regulator.

In the currency market, the Australian dollar is slightly higher against the U.S. dollar on Friday. The local unit was trading at US$0.7536, up from US$0.7517 on Thursday.

Elsewhere in Asia, Shanghai, South Korea, Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Hong Kong and Taiwan are all in negative territory. The New Zealand is edging higher.

On Wall Street, the major averages pared their losses considerably before ending mixed on Thursday as traders picked up stocks at reduced levels, with the Dow bouncing off its lowest intraday level in a month. Uncertainty about the outcome of highly anticipated trade talks between the U.S. and China contributed to the sell-off earlier.

The Dow inched up 5.17 points or less than a tenth of a percent to 23,930.15, while the Nasdaq edged down 12.75 points or 0.2 percent to 7,088.15 and the S&P 500 dipped 5.94 points or 0.2 percent at 2,629.73.

The major European markets all moved to the downside on Thursday. While the German DAX Index slumped by 0.9 percent, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index and the French CAC 40 Index both fell by 0.5 percent.

Crude oil futures rose Thursday amid concerns over a potential withdrawal of the U.S. from Iran's nuclear deal. June WTI oil gained $0.50 or 0.7 percent to settle at $68.43 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Inside (Anzeige)

03.05.18
Vontobel: derimail - Der Klassiker mit 40% Sicherheitspuffer und 4.25% p.a. Coupon: Unser Callable BRC auf Nestlé, Novartis, Roche
03.05.18
Schwache Goldnachfrage im ersten Quartal
03.05.18
SMI bleibt erneut hängen
23.04.18
Julius Bär - Neuemissionen
02.10.17
SMI und S&P 500: Transatlantisches Kopf-an-Kopf-Rennen
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

03.05.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Türkische Konjunktur überraschend stark
01.03.18
Schroders: Economic & Strategy Viewpoint
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Darum gibt der Franken nach während sich EUR/USD stabilisiert
Tesla schreibt Rekordverlust - Musks Auftritt bringt Aktie deutlich unter Druck
Wieviel ist der Bitcoin wirklich wert? Auf diese Frage wollen zwei Forscher die Antwort gefunden haben
Analyst: Der Aktienmarkt unter Trump ähnelt dem unter Ronald Reagan - Folgt jetzt ein heftiger Bärenmarkt?
Darum weitet der Eurokurs seine Verluste aus und sinkt deutlich unter 1,20 Franken
CS-Aktie legt zu: Credit Suisse steigert Gewinn zum Jahresauftakt deutlich
Clariant steigert im ersten Quartal Umsatz und Betriebsgewinn - Aktie im Minus
Darum stabilisiert sich der Euro - zum Franken weiter seitwärts
Deshalb kommt der Euro zum Franken leicht zurück
SMI und DAX schliessen mit roten Vorzeichen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street schliesst kaum verändert
Die US-Indizes konnten sich am Donnerstag von ihren zwischenzeitlich deutlichen Verlusten erholen und gingen kaum verändert in den Feierabend.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB