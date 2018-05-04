Asian Markets Lower Ahead Of U.S. Jobs Data

(RTTNews) - Asian stock markets are lower on Friday, with investors turning their focus to the U.S. jobs data for April due later in the day. Investors also kept a close watch on U.S.-China trade talks, even as a Commerce Department report showed that the U.S. trade deficit with China widened in March from February. The Japanese market is closed for a holiday.

The Australian market is edging higher, rising for a sixth straight day, following the mixed cues overnight from Wall Street and higher metals prices. Investors kept a close watch on U.S.-China trade talks and are also cautious ahead of the U.S. monthly jobs data due later in the day.

In late-morning trades, the S&P/ASX 200 Index is rising 4.10 points or 0.07 percent to 6,102.40, off a high of 6,109.70 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is adding 6.60 points or 0.11 percent to 6,193.60.

Macquarie Group reported a 15 percent increase in full-year profit and said it expects the next year's results to be broadly in line with the current year. The company's shares are gaining almost 2 percent.

In the mining sector, BHP Billiton is adding 0.2 percent and Rio Tinto is rising 0.4 percent, while Fortescue Metals is down 0.2 percent after copper prices hit a one-week high.

Gold miners are also higher after gold prices rose overnight, ending a four-day losing streak. Evolution Mining is adding 0.5 percent and Newcrest Mining is advancing more than 1 percent.

Among oil stocks, Woodside Petroleum is down 0.4 percent and Oil Search is lower by 0.3 percent, while Santos is up 0.2 percent after crude oil prices rose overnight.

Banking stocks are mostly lower. ANZ Banking is up 0.2 percent, while Commonwealth Bank, Westpac and National Australia Bank are lower in a range of 0.2 percent to 0.6 percent.

Shares of AMP are rising 0.2 percent after the company said it "strenuously denies" recommendations made at the banking royal commission that it face criminal charges for allegedly misleading the corporate regulator.

In the currency market, the Australian dollar is slightly higher against the U.S. dollar on Friday. The local unit was trading at US$0.7536, up from US$0.7517 on Thursday.

Elsewhere in Asia, Shanghai, South Korea, Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Hong Kong and Taiwan are all in negative territory. The New Zealand is edging higher.

On Wall Street, the major averages pared their losses considerably before ending mixed on Thursday as traders picked up stocks at reduced levels, with the Dow bouncing off its lowest intraday level in a month. Uncertainty about the outcome of highly anticipated trade talks between the U.S. and China contributed to the sell-off earlier.

The Dow inched up 5.17 points or less than a tenth of a percent to 23,930.15, while the Nasdaq edged down 12.75 points or 0.2 percent to 7,088.15 and the S&P 500 dipped 5.94 points or 0.2 percent at 2,629.73.

The major European markets all moved to the downside on Thursday. While the German DAX Index slumped by 0.9 percent, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index and the French CAC 40 Index both fell by 0.5 percent.

Crude oil futures rose Thursday amid concerns over a potential withdrawal of the U.S. from Iran's nuclear deal. June WTI oil gained $0.50 or 0.7 percent to settle at $68.43 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.