Asian Markets In Negative Territory After U.S. Tech Stocks Fall

(RTTNews) - Asian stock markets are in negative territory on Wednesday after U.S. stocks fell sharply overnight following a sell-off in technology shares amid concerns about tighter industry regulations. The losses in Asian markets erased gains made a day earlier as trade-related tensions eased.

The Australian market is declining, with stocks lower across the board, after Wall Street closed lower overnight. In addition, weak commodity prices dragged down resources stocks.

In late-morning trades, the S&P/ASX 200 Index is losing 32.20 points or 0.55 percent to 5,800.10, off a low of 5,781.60 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is down 34.00 points or 0.57 percent to 5,909.70.

The major miners are lower amid weak copper and iron ore prices. Fortescue Metals is losing more than 3 percent, BHP Billiton is declining almost 1 percent and Rio Tinto is down 0.4 percent.

Rio Tinto has completed its exit from Australian coal with the $2.25 billion sale of its 80 percent stake in Queensland's Kestrel underground mine to private equity manager EMR Capital and Indonesian coal firm Adaro Energy.

The big four banks - ANZ Banking, Commonwealth Bank, Westpac and National Australia Bank - are down in a range of 0.3 percent to 0.6 percent.

Oil stocks also fell as crude oil prices edged lower overnight. Santos is declining 0.5 percent, Woodside Petroleum is down more than 1 percent and Oil Search is losing almost 2 percent.

Gold miners are weak after gold prices ended a four-day win streak overnight. Evolution Mining is lower by 0.6 percent and Newcrest Mining is down 0.3 percent.

CIMIC Group said its global mining services provider Theiss has been awarded a three-year A$280 million contract extension at the Wahana coal mine in Indonesia. Shares of CIMIC are down 0.2 percent.

In the currency market, the Australian dollar continued to slide against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday following lower commodity prices. The local unit was trading at US$0.7677, up from US$0.7730 on Tuesday.

The Japanese market is notably lower after U.S. stocks fell sharply overnight, led by a sell-off in technology shares.

In late-morning trades, the benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is losing 331.70 points or 1.56 percent to 20,985.62, off a low of 20,776.82 earlier.

In the tech space, chipmaker Advantest is losing almost 4 percent and peer Tokyo Electron is down more than 3 percent.

Among the major automakers, Toyota is declining almost 2 percent, while Honda is adding 0.3 percent. In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is lower by more than 1 percent and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is down almost 1 percent.

In the oil space, Inpex is losing almost 2 percent and Japan Petroleum Exploration is lower by more than 2 percent after crude oil prices declined overnight.

The major exporters are mixed despite a slightly weaker yen. Panasonic is losing 4 percent and Sony is down more than 2 percent, while Mitsubishi Electric is adding 0.2 percent and Canon is edging up less than 0.1 percent.

Among the market's best performers, Chubu Electric Power is rising almost 4 percent, while Tokyo Gas and Pacific Metals are gaining more than 3 percent each.

On the flip side, Sumco Corp. is declining more than 5 percent, Screen Holdings is falling more than 4 percent and Daikin Industries is down almost 4 percent.

In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the mid 105 yen-range on Wednesday.

Elsewhere in Asia, South Korea, Singapore, New Zealand and Hong Kong are all declining more than 1 percent each. Shanghai, Indonesia, Malaysia and Taiwan are also lower.

On Wall Street, stocks closed lower in a sell-off led by technology stocks. Social media giant Facebook helped to lead the way lower following news CEO Mark Zuckerberg is planning to testify before Congress in the wake of the Cambridge Analytica scandal. Chipmaker Nvidia showed a steep drop after halting testing of its driverless technology on public roads following a fatal crash involving a self-driving car.

The Nasdaq plummeted 211.74 points or 2.9 percent to 7,008.81, while the Dow slumped 344.89 points or 1.4 percent to 23,857.71 and the S&P 500 tumbled 45.93 points or 1.7 percent to 2,612.62.

The major European markets showed strong moves to the upside on Tuesday. While the French CAC 40 Index jumped by 1 percent, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index and the German DAX Index spiked by 1.5 percent and 1.6 percent, respectively.

Crude oil futures closed lower on Tuesday. WTI crude dipped $0.30 or 0.5 percent to $65.25 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.