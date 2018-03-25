Artisan Hardware Now Exclusive Provider Of Barn Doors For Pottery Barn

SALT LAKE CITY, March 25, 2018 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Artisan Hardware, a Utah-based premier manufacturer of barn doors and accompanying hardware, is now the exclusive provider of barn doors for Pottery Barn.

"It's a great honor to have Artisan Hardware barn doors chosen to be offered at Pottery Barn," said Daniel Wright, CEO of Artisan Hardware. "We are able to reach so many new customers because of this relationship with a global, industry leader in home furnishings."

Artisan Hardware has five different doors available through Pottery Barn, including: the Chalkboard Barn Door, Brace Barn Door, Z Barn Door, Horizontal Reclaimed Wood Barn Door and Industrial Panel Barn Door, with the first three doors listed available in Jacobean stain or painted white. All doors are available in 10 sizes, ranging from 36" x 84" to 48" x 96." Currently, Artisan Hardware barn doors are only available at PotteryBarn.com.

All Artisan Hardware products are hand-crafted in in Kaysville, Utah. Since founding, the company has had tremendous growth with a compound annual growth rate of 142 percent. Beyond the Artisan Hardware top-sellers offered through Pottery Barn, there are additional products and customization options available when purchased directly through Artisan Hardware.

ABOUT ARTISAN HARDWARE:

Founded by Daniel Wright in 2012, Artisan Hardware is a premier barn door and hardware company based in Kaysville, Utah. Artisan Hardware differentiates itself by creating hand-crafted, customizable barn doors and hardware products that are made in the United States of America. These products als Artisan Hardware products are available on ArtisanHardware.com and PotteryBarn.com. For more information about products, please visit ArtisanHardware.com.

ABOUT POTTERY BARN

Pottery Barn, a member of the Williams-Sonoma, Inc. portfolio of brands, is a premier specialty retailer for casual, comfortable and stylish home furnishings. Key product categories include furniture, bedding, bath, rugs, window treatments, tabletop, lighting and decorative accessories. Nearly all Pottery Barn products are designed in house and are exclusive to its catalogs, stores and website. Pottery Barn currently has retail stores in the United States, Mexico, Canada and Australia and unaffiliated franchisees that operate stores in the Middle East, South Korea and the Philippines, as well as an ecommerce site at http://www.potterybarn.com. Pottery Barn provides complimentary design services and a comprehensive gift registry program for weddings and other special events. Pottery Barn now offers products for all life stages and every room in the home through Pottery Barn, Pottery Barn Bed and Bath, Pottery Barn Kids, and PBteen. The company is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

