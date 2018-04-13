Arctic Slope Regional Corporation Subsidiary Recognized For Its Commitment To Safety And Reliable Service

ANCHORAGE, Alaska, April 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Petro Star Inc. (PSI) was recently recognized as a winner of ConocoPhillips' 2017 Supplier Recognition Award Program, one of only ten suppliers worldwide being singled out for their leadership and commitment to excellence. This recognition of PSI's reliable service and safety record comes as a result of its successful transition to supplying ConocoPhillips' ultra-low sulfur diesel (ULSD) on the North Slope. As the award highlights, no supply disruptions were experienced as a result of the transition, and it even helped Conoco realize efficiency improvements in the process. PSI is one of only two Alaska-based companies being recognized by ConocoPhillips in the 2017 program.

"This recognition of Petro Star's focus on execution is incredibly gratifying – we always strive to exceed our customers' expectations," said Doug Chapados, PSI president and CEO. "This embodies our mission of delivering high-quality fuel products when and where our customers' need them. I'm very proud of our team and we look forward to supplying ConocoPhillips' ULSD needs on the North Slope for many years to come."

PSI operates refineries in North Pole and Valdez, producing jet fuel as well as multiple grades of ultra-low sulfur diesel. Through its distribution arms – Sourdough Fuel and North Pacific Fuel – PSI delivers products such as heating oil and marine diesel directly to end users, as well as operates a fleet of gas stations and convenience stores. PSI also produces specialty turbine fuels for two electric utilities – Golden Valley and Copper Valley Electric Associations – and is the main supplier of petroleum products to the Defense Logistics Agency/Department of Defense within the state.

About ASRC

Arctic Slope Regional Corporation is owned by and represents the business interests of the Arctic Slope Iñupiat. Since opening enrollment in 1989 to Alaska Natives born after 1971, the corporation's shareholder base has nearly tripled, growing from the 3,700 original enrollees to approximately 13,000 today. Corporate headquarters are based in Utqiaġvik, Alaska, with administrative and subsidiary offices located in Anchorage and throughout the Lower 48. ASRC is the largest Alaskan-owned and operated company, employing approximately 12,000 people across Alaska and the Lower 48. The company has six major business segments: government contract services, energy support services, industrial services, petroleum refining and marketing, construction and resource development.

About Petro Star Inc.

Petro Star Inc. is the only Alaskan-owned refining and fuel marketing company, with operations in seven communities throughout Alaska, and refineries in both North Pole and Valdez. With over 32 years of refining experience, Petro Star serves the fuel needs of Alaska including residential, military, marine, aviation and industrial customers, many of whom live and work in remote areas of the state.

