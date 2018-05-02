Arconic to Host Webcast of Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Arconic Inc. (NYSE: ARNC) will host a live webcast of its 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders to be held on Wednesday, May 16, 2018 in New York City beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET. The webcast and presentation materials will be available online at www.arconic.com/annualmeeting. A replay of the webcast will be available at this same website from 6:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday, May 16, 2018 until 6:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday, May 30, 2018.

About Arconic

Arconic (NYSE: ARNC) creates breakthrough products that shape industries. Working in close partnership with our customers, we solve complex engineering challenges to transform the way we fly, drive, build and power. Through the ingenuity of our people and cutting-edge advanced manufacturing techniques, we deliver these products at a quality and efficiency that ensure customer success and shareholder value. For more information: www.arconic.com. Follow @arconic: Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn and YouTube.

Dissemination of Company Information

Arconic intends to make future announcements regarding Company developments and financial performance through its website on www.arconic.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180502005800/en/