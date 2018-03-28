|
28.03.2018 13:07:07
ArcelorMittal announces the completion of its share buyback program
ArcelorMittal S.A. / ArcelorMittal announces the completion of its share buyback program . Processed and transmitted by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Luxembourg, 28 March 2018 - ArcelorMittal announces the completion of its share buyback program on 26 March 2018. ArcelorMittal has repurchased 7 million shares for a total value of approximately €184,345,983 (equivalent USD 226,487,475) at an approximate average price per share of €26.34. All details are available on its website on: http://corporate.arcelormittal.com/investors/equity-investors/share-buyback
ENDS
ArcelorMittal is the world's leading steel and mining company, with a presence in 60 countries and an industrial footprint in 18 countries. Guided by a philosophy to produce safe, sustainable steel, we are the leading supplier of quality steel in the major global steel markets including automotive, construction, household appliances and packaging, with world-class research and development and outstanding distribution networks.
Through our core values of sustainability, quality and leadership, we operate responsibly with respect to the health, safety and wellbeing of our employees, contractors and the communities in which we operate.
For us, steel is the fabric of life, as it is at the heart of the modern world from railways to cars and washing machines. We are actively researching and producing steel-based technologies and solutions that make many of the products and components people use in their everyday lives more energy efficient.
We are one of the world's five largest producers of Iron Ore and metallurgical coal. With a geographically diversified portfolio of iron ore and coal assets, we are strategically positioned to serve our network of steel plants and the external global market. While our steel operations are important customers, our supply to the external market is increasing as we grow.
In 2017, ArcelorMittal had revenues of $68.7 billion and crude steel production of 93.1 million metric tonnes, while own iron ore production reached 57.4 million metric tonnes.
ArcelorMittal is listed on the stock exchanges of New York (MT), Amsterdam (MT), Paris (MT), Luxembourg (MT) and on the Spanish stock exchanges of Barcelona, Bilbao, Madrid and Valencia (MTS).
For more information about ArcelorMittal please visit: http://corporate.arcelormittal.com/
|Contact information ArcelorMittal Investor Relations
|Europe
|+442075431156
|Americas
|+13128993985
|Retail
|+442075431156
|SRI
|+442075431156
|Bonds/Credit
|+33171921026
|Contact information ArcelorMittal Corporate Communications
|
E-mail:
|
press@arcelormittal.com
|Phone:
|+442076297988
|ArcelorMittal Corporate Communications
|Paul Weigh
|+442032142419
|France
|Image 7
|Sylvie Dumaine / Anne-Charlotte Creach
| +33153707470
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: ArcelorMittal S.A. via Globenewswire
--- End of Message ---
ArcelorMittal S.A.
Berkeley Square House; 7th Floor London UK
ISIN: LU1598757687;
(Anzeige)Passende Defender Vontis
|Basiswert
|Valor
|Risikopuffer
|Maximale Rendite p.a.
|ArcelorMittal S.A.
|40052537
|32.84 %
|13.10 %
|ArcelorMittal S.A.
|39477893
|17.06 %
|21.70 %
Nachrichten zu ArcelorMittal SA Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu ArcelorMittal SA Registered Shsmehr Analysen
|20.03.18
|ArcelorMittal kaufen
|Morgan Stanley
|07.03.18
|ArcelorMittal overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|02.03.18
|ArcelorMittal buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|20.02.18
|ArcelorMittal buy
|Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
|19.02.18
|ArcelorMittal buy
|Commerzbank AG
|20.03.18
|ArcelorMittal kaufen
|Morgan Stanley
|07.03.18
|ArcelorMittal overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|02.03.18
|ArcelorMittal buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|20.02.18
|ArcelorMittal buy
|Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
|19.02.18
|ArcelorMittal buy
|Commerzbank AG
|20.03.18
|ArcelorMittal kaufen
|Morgan Stanley
|07.03.18
|ArcelorMittal overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|02.03.18
|ArcelorMittal buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|20.02.18
|ArcelorMittal buy
|Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
|19.02.18
|ArcelorMittal buy
|Commerzbank AG
|23.01.18
|ArcelorMittal Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|13.11.17
|ArcelorMittal Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|08.08.17
|ArcelorMittal Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|14.07.17
|ArcelorMittal Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|06.06.17
|ArcelorMittal Underperform
|Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
|06.02.18
|ArcelorMittal Hold
|S&P Capital IQ
|10.01.18
|ArcelorMittal Neutral
|Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
|13.11.17
|ArcelorMittal Hold
|S&P Capital IQ
|28.07.17
|ArcelorMittal Hold
|S&P Capital IQ
|27.07.17
|ArcelorMittal Neutral
|UBS AG
Inside (Anzeige)
Inside Fonds (Anzeige)
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
SMI und DAX im Minus
Börse aktuell - Live Ticker
Zur Wochenmitte zeigt sich der heimische Aktienmarkt leichter.
Finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}