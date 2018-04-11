<
11.04.2018 08:30:06

Arc Aroma Pure AB: 180411 ArcAroma attends the Biomass and Bioenergy Utilization Summit in Shanghai

Press release 2018-04-11

Arc Aroma Pure AB ("ArcAroma") will participate at BBS 2018, the 6th Biomass and Bioenergy Utilization Summit in Shanghai from April 12-13th. A conference with more than 800 delegates in the biogas section, 50 project owners and 70 key note speakers

The Biomass and Bioenergy Utilization Summit in Shanghai, has become one of the most influential bioenergy forums in China. More than 50 project owners attend and 70 key note speeches are presented. The conference is focusing on three parts; Biogas, Biopower and Advanced biofuel. Approximately 800 delegates will participate in the Biogas section of the conference.

The conference has a growing exhibition part, ArcAroma will attend with an exhibition stand and present the company as well as the CEPT® platform in an interaction with the visitors.

- This summit is a great opportunity for ArcAroma to build a strong network within the global Bioenergy industry and to present our CEPT® technology to the industrial representatives and attendants. We will meet with potential biogas plant owners, operation companies and potential cooperation partners such as design institutes, engineering-, procurement- and contracting companies. All major Chinese companies in the biogas industry are participating at this exhibition, says Johan Möllerström, CEO at ArcAroma.

The theme of the 6th summit in Shanghai is "The Future Road of Bioenergy". Please visit the official summit website for more information, bbs-summit.com/en.

For more information, please contact:
Johan Möllerström, CEO
(+46) 768 - 86 81 78
johan.mollerstrom@arcaromapure.se

This information is such information that Arc Aroma Pure AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set above, at April 11, 2018 at 08:30 CET.



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Arc Aroma Pure AB via Globenewswire

