<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
23.04.2018 22:35:00

ArQule to Report First Quarter 2018 Financial Results on May 7, 2018

ArQule, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARQL) today announced it will report financial results for the first quarter of 2018 before the market opens on Monday, May 7, 2018. The Company will hold a conference call and webcast on the same day at 9:00 a.m. ET to discuss these results and provide a general business update.

The live webcast can be accessed in the "Investors and Media” section of our website, www.arqule.com, under "Events & Presentations.” You may also listen to the call by dialing (877) 868-1831 within the U.S. or (914) 495-8595 outside the U.S. A replay will be available two hours after the completion of the call and can be accessed in the "Investors & Media” section of our website, www.arqule.com, under "Events and Presentations.”

About ArQule

ArQule is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the research and development of targeted therapeutics to treat cancers and rare diseases. ArQule’s mission is to discover, develop and commercialize novel small molecule drugs in areas of high unmet need that will dramatically extend and improve the lives of our patients. Our clinical-stage pipeline consists of five drug candidates, all of which are in targeted, biomarker-defined patient populations, making ArQule a leader among companies our size in precision medicine. ArQule’s proprietary pipeline includes: Derazantinib, a multi-kinase inhibitor designed to preferentially inhibit the fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) family, in a registrational trial for iCCA; Miransertib (ARQ 092), a selective inhibitor of the AKT serine/threonine kinase, in a phase 1/2 company sponsored study for Overgrowth Diseases, in a phase 1 study for ultra-rare Proteus syndrome conducted by the National Institutes of Health (NIH), as well as in multiple oncology indications; ARQ 751, a next generation AKT inhibitor, in phase 1 for patients with AKT1 and PI3K mutations; and ARQ 761, a ss-lapachone analog being evaluated as a promoter of NQO1-mediated programmed cancer cell necrosis, in phase 1/2 in multiple oncology indications in partnership with the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center. In addition, we have advanced ARQ 531, an investigational, orally bioavailable, potent and reversible inhibitor of both wild type and C481S-mutant BTK, in phase 1 for patients with B-cell malignancies refractory to other therapeutic options. ArQule’s current discovery efforts are focused on the identification and development of novel kinase inhibitors, leveraging the Company’s proprietary library of compounds. You can follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Nachrichten zu ArQule Inc.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu ArQule Inc.mehr Analysen

02.02.18 ArQule Buy B. Riley FBR, Inc.
14.12.17 ArQule Buy Needham & Company, LLC

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Inside (Anzeige)

12:55
Julius Bär - Neuemissionen
11:41
Trump vs. OPEC – das müssen Anleger wissen!
09:21
Vontobel: derimail - 9.25% Coupon kombiniert mit 45% Sicherheitspuffer: der BRC auf AMS, Logitech, Lonza
08:35
SMI im Bann der UBS-Zahlen
02.10.17
SMI und S&P 500: Transatlantisches Kopf-an-Kopf-Rennen
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

10:14
J.P. Morgan AM: Die Lage am britischen Arbeitsmarkt verschärft sich weiter
01.03.18
Schroders: Economic & Strategy Viewpoint
mehr

Aktien in diesem Artikel

ArQule Inc. 2.70 -5.92% ArQule Inc.

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

UBS wächst im ersten Quartal und erzielt deutlich mehr Gewinn - UBS-Aktie unter Druck
Darum weitet der Eurokurs seine Verluste aus und sinkt deutlich unter 1,20 Franken
Morgan Stanley: Die nächsten drei Monate werden entscheidend sein für Tesla
Aktionäre werfen Tesla-Chef Elon Musk bewusste Irreführung vor
Mit Hilfe von Kryptowährungen: Chinese will besser sein als Warren Buffett
Gerüchte zu einem neuen iPhone: Stellt Apple das SE2 schon im Juni vor?
Euro notiert wieder deutlicher unter 1,20 Franken
Darum schwächt sich der Eurokurs zum Franken etwas ab
SMI geht kaum verändert aus dem Handel -- DAX schliesst moderat im Plus
Darum hat Nobelpreisträger Shiller seine Meinung zum Bitcoin revidiert

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Börsen gehen mit leichten Abschlägen aus dem Handel
Nach einem festen Start gaben die US-Börsen im späten Nachmittagshandel ab, schlossen aber mit nur leichten Verlusten.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB