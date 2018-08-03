03.08.2018 22:15:00

Apptio, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

BELLEVUE, Wash., Aug. 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Apptio, Inc. (NASDAQ: APTI), the business management system of record for hybrid IT, today announced that the management team will be participating in the following conferences:

Apptio (PRNewsFoto/Apptio)

Oppenheimer 21st Annual Technology, Internet & Communications Conference
Boston, MA
August 7, 2018
Presentation time: 11:05 am ET

Instinet Cloud Builder Summit
New York, NY
August 14, 2018
Presentation time: 2:15 pm ET

An audio webcast of each presentation will be available on the company's "Investors" page at investors.apptio.com. An audio webcast archive of each event will be available after the conference.

About Apptio

Apptio (NASDAQ: APTI) is the business management system of record for hybrid IT. We transform the way IT runs its business and makes decisions. With our cloud-based applications, IT leaders manage, plan and optimize their technology investments across on-premises and cloud. With Apptio, IT leaders become strategic partners to the business by demonstrating the value of IT investments, accelerate innovation and shift their technology investments from running the business to digital innovation. Hundreds of customers choose Apptio as their business system of record for hybrid IT. For more information, please visit www.Apptio.com.

Investor Contact:
Susanna Morgan
(425) 279-6101
ir@apptio.com

Media Contact:
Sarah Vreugdenhil
(425) 974-1331 
pr@apptio.com

© 2018. Apptio, Inc. All rights reserved. Apptio and the Apptio logo are registered trademarks of Apptio, Inc. All other brand and product names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders.

 

