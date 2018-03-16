Gender-Diversität: Erfahren Sie hier, wie Sie in dieses nachhaltige Anlagethema investieren können
16.03.2018 09:34:16

Approval of annual accounts 2017

Odfjell SE announces that the Company's Board of Director has approved the 2017 Financial statements in line with the preliminary full year results as presented 15 February 2018 except for increase in results from joint ventures, hence the Odfjell Group's net result, has been adjusted upwards with USD 7.8 million, mainly as a consequence of reduced deferred tax liability in terminals.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Odfjell SE via Globenewswire

