Approval of annual accounts 2017

Odfjell SE announces that the Company's Board of Director has approved the 2017 Financial statements in line with the preliminary full year results as presented 15 February 2018 except for increase in results from joint ventures, hence the Odfjell Group's net result, has been adjusted upwards with USD 7.8 million, mainly as a consequence of reduced deferred tax liability in terminals.

