18.04.2018 22:15:00

Approach Resources Inc. Schedules First Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call for Thursday, May 3, 2018

Approach Resources Inc. (NASDAQ: AREX) will host a conference call on Thursday, May 3, 2018, at 10:00 AM CT (11:00 AM ET) to discuss first quarter 2018 financial and operating results. The Company plans to announce first quarter 2018 results on Wednesday, May 2, 2018, after close of trading.

The conference call may be accessed via the Company’s website at www.approachresources.com or by phone:

             
Conference ID 3869258
Participant Toll-Free Dial-In Number: (844) 884-9950
Participant International Dial-In Number: (661) 378-9660
 

A replay of the call will be available on the Company’s website or by dialing:

 
Replay Toll-Free (855) 859-2056
Replay International: (404) 537-3406
Conference ID: 3869258
 

About Approach Resources:

Approach Resources Inc. is an independent energy company focused on the exploration, development, production and acquisition of unconventional oil and gas reserves in the Midland Basin of the greater Permian Basin in West Texas. For more information about the Company, please visit www.approachresources.com. Please note that the Company routinely posts important information about the Company under the Investor Relations section of its website.

