Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
|
21.04.2018 04:15:05
Apple To Replace Some MacBook Pro Laptop Batteries
(RTTNews) - Apple Inc. (AAPL) said Friday that a limited number of 13-inch MacBook Pro laptops sold between October 2016 and October 2017 have a potentially faulty component that causes the battery to expand.
The company said this is not a safety issue and it will replace batteries in affected units at no charge. The company posted a page on its website where customers can check if their laptop is affected and begin the battery exchange process. The issue doesn't affect models with the Touch Bar.
(Anzeige)Passende Defender Vontis
|Basiswert
|Valor
|Risikopuffer
|Maximale Rendite p.a.
|Apple Inc.
|40544763
|29.86 %
|8.39 %
|Apple Inc.
|38892768
|31.45 %
|7.47 %
|Apple Inc.
|38892791
|38.05 %
|5.55 %
Defender VONTI (SVSP-BEZEICHNUNG: BARRIER REVERSE CONVERTIBLE (1230)) zeichnen sich durch einen garantierten Coupon, eine Barriere sowie eine - allerdings nur bedingte -Rückzahlung zum Nennwert aus. Falls der Basiswert die Barriere berührt, entfällt der Rückzahlungsanspruch. Die angegebenen Renditen können durch Transaktionskosten geschmälert werden. Weitere Informationen und das Termsheet (Final Terms) mir den rechtlich verbindlichen Konditionen finden Sie hier.
Nachrichten zu Apple Inc.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Apple Inc.mehr Analysen
|20.04.18
|Apple overweight
|Morgan Stanley
|11.04.18
|Apple Buy
|Monness, Crespi, Hardt & Co.
|11.04.18
|Apple Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|28.03.18
|Apple Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|28.03.18
|Apple Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|20.04.18
|Apple overweight
|Morgan Stanley
|11.04.18
|Apple Buy
|Monness, Crespi, Hardt & Co.
|11.04.18
|Apple Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|28.03.18
|Apple Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|28.03.18
|Apple Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|20.04.18
|Apple overweight
|Morgan Stanley
|11.04.18
|Apple Buy
|Monness, Crespi, Hardt & Co.
|11.04.18
|Apple Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|28.03.18
|Apple Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|27.03.18
|Apple buy
|UBS AG
|26.10.16
|Apple overweight
|Morgan Stanley
|26.07.16
|Apple Sell
|BGC Partners
|28.03.18
|Apple Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|28.03.18
|Apple Neutral
|Nomura
|19.03.18
|Apple Neutral
|Nomura
|16.03.18
|Apple Equal weight
|Barclays Capital
|02.02.18
|Apple market-perform
|Bernstein Research
Inside (Anzeige)
|
20.04.18
|Vontobel: Spotify: das neue Netflix?
|
20.04.18
|Mission erfüllt – was nun?
|
20.04.18
|Bilanzen liefern gemischte Impulse
|
09.04.18
|Julius Bär - Neuemissionen
|
02.10.17
|SMI und S&P 500: Transatlantisches Kopf-an-Kopf-Rennen
Inside Fonds (Anzeige)
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}