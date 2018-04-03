<
03.04.2018 22:30:00

Apple Hospitality REIT Announces Dates for First Quarter 2018 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE: APLE) (the "Company”) today announced that it plans to report first quarter 2018 financial results after the market closes on Monday, May 7, 2018, and host a conference call for investors and interested parties on Tuesday, May 8, 2018, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time, to discuss the results.

The conference call will be accessible by telephone and the internet. To access the call, participants from within the U.S. should dial (877) 407-9039, and participants from outside the U.S. should dial (201) 689-8470. Participants may also access the call via live webcast by visiting the Investor Information section of the Company's website at ir.applehospitalityreit.com.

A replay of the call will be available from approximately 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time on May 8, 2018, through 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on May 22, 2018. To access the replay, the domestic dial-in number is (844) 512-2921, the international dial-in number is (412) 317-6671, and the passcode is 13678115. The archive of the webcast will be available on the Company's website for a limited time.

About Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest portfolios of upscale, select-service hotels in the United States. The Company’s highly diversified portfolio consists of 241 hotels with more than 30,500 guest rooms located in 88 markets throughout 34 states. The Company’s hotels are franchised with industry-leading brands, and the Company’s portfolio includes 117 Marriott®-branded hotels and 124 Hilton®-branded hotels. For more information, please visit www.applehospitalityreit.com.

For additional information or to receive press releases by email, visit www.applehospitalityreit.com.

31.01.18 Apple Hospitality REIT Equal weight Barclays Capital
03.03.17 Apple Hospitality REIT Hold Canaccord Adams
29.11.16 Apple Hospitality REIT Outperform Robert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated
11.04.16 Apple Hospitality REIT Mkt Perform FBR Capital

