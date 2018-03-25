Gender-Diversität: Erfahren Sie hier, wie Sie in dieses nachhaltige Anlagethema investieren können
25.03.2018 06:02:04

Apple CEO Calls For More Regulations On Data Privacy

(RTTNews) - Apple Inc. (AAPL) Chief Executive Tim Cook called for stronger privacy regulations that prevent the misuse of data in the light of the controversial leak of Facebook user information, according to reports.

Cook called for "well-crafted" regulations that prevent the information of users being put together and applied in new ways without their knowledge during a session on global inequality at the annual China Development Forum in Beijing on Saturday.

Facebook co-founder Mark Zuckerberg belatedly apologized for failing to better control its customers' data following reports that it let Cambridge Analytica amass information on 50 million users. The social network's shares have tumbled 14 percent following the reports.

Cook said his company had long worried that people around the world were giving up information without knowing how it could be used.

