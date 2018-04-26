Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
26.04.2018 15:16:39
Annual information approved by General Meeting of shareholders of AB Grigeo on 26-04-2018
Vilnius, Lithuania
The General Meeting of shareholders of AB Grigeo was held on 26-04-2018. The meeting heard the consolidated annual report of the Company for the year 2017 and the Auditor’s report and approved the set of consolidated and separate financial statements of the Company for the year 2017 (see attachments).
Gintautas Pangonis
President of AB Grigeo
(+370-5) 243 58 01
