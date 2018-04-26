Annual information approved by General Meeting of shareholders of AB Grigeo on 26-04-2018

Vilnius, Lithuania

The General Meeting of shareholders of AB Grigeo was held on 26-04-2018. The meeting heard the consolidated annual report of the Company for the year 2017 and the Auditor’s report and approved the set of consolidated and separate financial statements of the Company for the year 2017 (see attachments).



Gintautas Pangonis

President of AB Grigeo

(+370-5) 243 58 01

