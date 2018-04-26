<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
26.04.2018 15:16:39

Annual information approved by General Meeting of shareholders of AB Grigeo on 26-04-2018

Vilnius, Lithuania

The General Meeting of shareholders of AB Grigeo was held on 26-04-2018. The meeting heard the consolidated annual report of the Company for the year 2017 and the Auditor’s report and approved the set of consolidated and separate financial statements of the Company for the year 2017 (see attachments).

Gintautas Pangonis
President of AB Grigeo
(+370-5) 243 58 01

Attachments

Nachrichten zu Grigiskes ABmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Grigiskes ABmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Inside (Anzeige)

15:36
Vontobel: Bonus-Zertifikat? Ich kenne nur Barrier Reverse Convertibles!
09:23
Metro – Ausverkauf beendet?
08:54
Zinsangst lähmt SMI-Anleger
23.04.18
Julius Bär - Neuemissionen
02.10.17
SMI und S&P 500: Transatlantisches Kopf-an-Kopf-Rennen
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

08:00
J.P. Morgan AM: In Osteuropa werden die Arbeitskräfte knapp
01.03.18
Schroders: Economic & Strategy Viewpoint
mehr

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Grigiskes AB 1.42 0.35% Grigiskes AB

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Darum gibt der Franken nach während sich EUR/USD stabilisiert
Bei Roche bleiben trotz erfolgreichem Auftaktquartal und höherem Ausblick Sorgen
Wieviel ist der Bitcoin wirklich wert? Auf diese Frage wollen zwei Forscher die Antwort gefunden haben
Analyst: Der Aktienmarkt unter Trump ähnelt dem unter Ronald Reagan - Folgt jetzt ein heftiger Bärenmarkt?
Darum weitet der Eurokurs seine Verluste aus und sinkt deutlich unter 1,20 Franken
CS-Aktie legt zu: Credit Suisse steigert Gewinn zum Jahresauftakt deutlich
Clariant steigert im ersten Quartal Umsatz und Betriebsgewinn - Aktie im Minus
Deshalb kommt der Euro zum Franken leicht zurück
SMI und DAX schliessen mit roten Vorzeichen
Campbell, Kraft Heinz & Co.: Das sind die Schnäppchen-Aktien im Sonderangebot

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Bilanzflut: US-Börsen gehen mit Gewinnen in den Donnerstag
Anleger an der Wall Street haben am Donnerstag zunächst einmal eine ganze Reihe an Quartalsausweisen zu verdauen. Dennoch bewegen sich die grössten Indizes zum Start in der Gewinnzone.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB