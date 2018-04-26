|
26.04.2018 17:00:09
Annual Report 2017 and Notice of 2018 AGM
|
Eve Sleep plc (EVE)
eve Sleep plc
(the "Company")
Annual Report 2017 and Notice of 2018 Annual General Meeting
Following the announcement on 12 March 2018 of its preliminary results for the year-ended 31 December 2017, the Company is pleased to announce that it has published its Annual Report 2017 and the Notice of the 2018 Annual General Meeting.
The Annual General Meeting will be held at 12.00pm on Thursday 24 May 2018 at the offices of Instinctif Partners, 65 Gresham Street, London, EC2V 7NQ.
Copies of the Annual Report 2017 and the Notice of the 2018 Annual General Meeting have been posted to shareholders and are available to view on the Company's website at https://investor.evemattress.co.uk/.
Link Company Matters, Company Secretary
For further information, please contact:
|ISIN:
|GB00BYWMFT51
|Category Code:
|ACS
|TIDM:
|EVE
|LEI Code:
|2138007BAC29AUXWQE6
|OAM Categories:
|1.1. Annual financial and audit reports
|Sequence No.:
|5470
|EQS News ID:
|679849
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
Nachrichten zu Eve Sleep PLC Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
|
17:00
|Annual Report 2017 and Notice of 2018 AGM (EQS Group)
Analysen zu Eve Sleep PLC Registered Shsmehr Analysen
Inside (Anzeige)
Inside Fonds (Anzeige)
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}