26.04.2018 17:00:09

Annual Report 2017 and Notice of 2018 AGM

Eve Sleep plc (EVE)
Annual Report 2017 and Notice of 2018 AGM

26-Apr-2018 / 16:00 GMT/BST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

eve Sleep plc

 

(the "Company")

 

Annual Report 2017 and Notice of 2018 Annual General Meeting

 

 

Following the announcement on 12 March 2018 of its preliminary results for the year-ended 31 December 2017, the Company is pleased to announce that it has published its Annual Report 2017 and the Notice of the 2018 Annual General Meeting.

 

The Annual General Meeting will be held at 12.00pm on Thursday 24 May 2018 at the offices of Instinctif Partners, 65 Gresham Street, London, EC2V 7NQ.

 

Copies of the Annual Report 2017 and the Notice of the 2018 Annual General Meeting have been posted to shareholders and are available to view on the Company's website at https://investor.evemattress.co.uk/.  

 

Link Company Matters, Company Secretary

 

 

For further information, please contact:

 

Link Company Matters

+44 (0)20 7954 9792

eve Sleep plc

Jas Bagniewski, Chief Executive Officer

Abid Ismail, Chief Financial Officer

 

 via Instinctif Partners

Peel Hunt LLP

Dan Webster

George Sellar

 

+44 (0)20 7418 8900

Instinctif Partners

Mark Reed

Guy Scarborough

 

+44 (0)20 7457 2020

 
ISIN: GB00BYWMFT51
Category Code: ACS
TIDM: EVE
LEI Code: 2138007BAC29AUXWQE6
OAM Categories: 1.1. Annual financial and audit reports
Sequence No.: 5470
EQS News ID: 679849

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=679849&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

