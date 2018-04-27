<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
27.04.2018 20:01:49

Annual Meeting of Shareholders and Notice of Conference Call for First Quarter 2018 Results

AURORA, Ontario, April 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Magna International Inc. (TSX:MG) (NYSE:MGA)

 
ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS
THURSDAY - MAY 10, 2018
10:00 AM ET
 
HILTON TORONTO/MARKHAM SUITES CONFERENCE CENTRE
8500 Warden Avenue, Markham, Ontario, Canada
Webcast: www.magna.com
 
FIRST QUARTER 2018 RESULTS CONFERENCE CALL
THURSDAY - MAY 10, 2018
2:30 PM ET
 
DIAL IN NUMBERS
North America: 1-888-224-3708
International: 1-303-223-4397
Webcast: www.magna.com
Slide presentation will be available on our website prior to the call.
 
REBROADCAST INFORMATION
Replay available 2 hours after the call until May 17, 2018
North America: 1-800-558-5253
International: 1-416-626-4100
Reservation No.: 21888578
   

 

INVESTOR CONTACT
Louis Tonelli, Vice-President, Investor Relations 
louis.tonelli@magna.com, 905-726-7035

TELECONFERENCE CONTACT
Nancy Hansford, Executive Assistant, Investor Relations 
nancy.hansford@magna.com, 905-726-7108

 


This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Magna International Inc. via Globenewswire

Nachrichten zu Magna Incmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Magna Incmehr Analysen

14.08.17 Magna Outperform RBC Capital Markets
06.01.17 Magna Outperform RBC Capital Markets

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Inside (Anzeige)

12:17
Gold weiter in der Defensive
11:05
Vontobel: derinews-Blog Highlights
08:36
SMI meldet sich eindrucksvoll zurück
23.04.18
Julius Bär - Neuemissionen
02.10.17
SMI und S&P 500: Transatlantisches Kopf-an-Kopf-Rennen
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

26.04.18
J.P. Morgan AM: In Osteuropa werden die Arbeitskräfte knapp
01.03.18
Schroders: Economic & Strategy Viewpoint
mehr

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Magna Inc 56.00 -4.27% Magna Inc

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Darum gibt der Franken nach während sich EUR/USD stabilisiert
Bei Roche bleiben trotz erfolgreichem Auftaktquartal und höherem Ausblick Sorgen
Wieviel ist der Bitcoin wirklich wert? Auf diese Frage wollen zwei Forscher die Antwort gefunden haben
Analyst: Der Aktienmarkt unter Trump ähnelt dem unter Ronald Reagan - Folgt jetzt ein heftiger Bärenmarkt?
Darum weitet der Eurokurs seine Verluste aus und sinkt deutlich unter 1,20 Franken
CS-Aktie legt zu: Credit Suisse steigert Gewinn zum Jahresauftakt deutlich
Clariant steigert im ersten Quartal Umsatz und Betriebsgewinn - Aktie im Minus
Deshalb kommt der Euro zum Franken leicht zurück
SMI und DAX schliessen mit roten Vorzeichen
Deutsche Bank-Aktie nach Gewinneinbruch auf Berg- und Talfahrt - Harte Einschnitte angekündigt

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Börsen leicht im Minus
Der Wall Street ist nach den deutlichen Vortagsgewinnen am Freitag der Schwung ausgegangen.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB