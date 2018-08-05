Announcing HouseAmerica Financial's New Website

GLENDALE, Calif., Aug. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- HouseAmerica Financial is pleased to announce the launch of its new website, http://www.HouseAmericaFinancial.com. This announcement coincides with the company's new pledge to close conventional and government purchase loans in 14 calendar days.

As an independently-owned mortgage banking company specializing in residential lending in Southern California, HouseAmerica prides itself on the collective experience and expertise of its mortgage advisors. Its highly skilled team has closed over $10 Billion in residential loans over the past 20 years. According to the company's president, Alan Pezeshkian, "This level of experience positions HouseAmerica to be uniquely qualified to assist all customers with their loan transactions." He adds, "We manage the loan process – origination, processing, underwriting, drawing loan docs and funding – entirely within our own offices. This gives our customers access to a wider array of products and programs, allows us to compete with greater flexibility and speed, and enables our mortgage advisors to provide more personalized service while navigating the complex mortgage process from start to finish."

With service, honesty, integrity and compliance as the absolute cornerstones of the business, HouseAmerica is proud of earning the repeat business and loyalty of many of its customers and referral partners.

ABOUT HOUSEAMERICA FINANCIAL

HouseAmerica Financial is a direct lender and approved seller with both Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. The company has over 25 lending partners, including the industry's most prominent investors, enabling them to find or create customized loan solutions unique to each borrower.

CONTACT HOUSEAMERICA FINANCIAL TODAY

818-844-8200

info(at)HouseAmericaFinancial.com

http://www.HouseAmericaFinancial.com

505 North Brand Blvd. Ste 1500

Glendale, CA 91203

