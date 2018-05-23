<
23.05.2018 12:59:34

Announcement from Acarix's annual general meeting

Announcement from Acarix's annual general meeting

The annual general meeting ("AGM") of Acarix AB ("Acarix" or the "Company") was held today on 23 May 2018 and the following resolutions were passed by the meeting.

Adoption of the income statement and the balance sheet

The AGM resolved to adopt the income statement and the balance sheet in Acarix and the consolidated income statement and the consolidated balance sheet.

Allocation of profit

The AGM resolved that no dividend would be paid to the shareholders and that the previously accrued profits, including the share premium account and year result, in total SEK 146,090,924, would be carried forward.

Discharge from liability

The board of directors and the CEO were discharged from liability for the financial year 2017.

Election of the board of directors, auditor and remuneration

The AGM resolved that the board of directors shall comprise six directors and no deputy directors. The AGM resolved that the number of auditors shall be one registered audit firm.

It was further resolved that the he remuneration is to be EUR 120,000 in total (EUR 60,000 previous year) and shall be paid to the board of directors and the members of the established committees as follows:

  • EUR 36,000 to Werner Braun and EUR 24,000 to Denis Gestin and EUR 15,000 to the other directors;
  • the above remuneration for Werner Braun and Denis Gestin covers overs six (6) board meetings during one (1) financial year, where it is proposed should the Company require additional board work, that Werner Braun and Denis Gestin shall be paid at an additional rate of EUR 2,400 per day or EUR 300 per hour;
  • no additional remuneration shall be paid for directors of the remuneration committee or audit committee except for what may be paid to Werner Braun or Denis Gestin in accordance with the above.

It was further resolved that remuneration to the auditor shall be paid in accordance with approved invoices.

Claus Andersson, Werner Braun, Denis Gestin, Yunfei Hong and Ulf Rosén were re-elected as directors of the board. Johanne Braendgaard was elected as new director. Werner Braun was re-elected as chairman of the board. Oliver Johansen declined re-election.

Öhrlings PricewaterhouseCoopers AB was re-elected as the Company auditor. Öhrlings PricewaterhouseCoopers has announced that Cecilia Andrén Dorselius will continue to act as main responsible auditor.

Principles for the nomination committee

It was resolved to adopt principles for the appointment of a nomination committee in accordance with the nomination committee's proposal (unchanged from previous year).

Guidelines for remuneration to the senior executives

The AGM resolved, in accordance with the board of directors proposal, to adopt, guidelines for remuneration to the senior executives (unchanged from previous year).

Authorisation for the board to issue shares, convertibles and/or warrants

The AGM resolved, in accordance with the board of directors' proposal, to authorize the board of directors during the period up until the next annual general meeting, on one or more occasions, to resolve to issue shares, convertibles and/or warrants, with or without preferential rights for the shareholders, in the amount not exceeding twenty (20) per cent of the total number of shares in the Company, to be paid in cash, in kind and/or by way of set-off.

For further details regarding the resolutions set out above refer to the complete proposal in the notice available at the Company's website, www.acarix.com.

 

Stockholm in May 2018

Acarix AB

The board of directors



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Acarix AB via Globenewswire

