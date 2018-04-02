Anne Clarke Wolff Appointed to Board of Directors of Amphenol Corporation

Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) today announced that Anne Clarke Wolff, Managing Director and Head of Global Corporate Banking and Global Leasing at Bank of America Merrill Lynch (NYSE: BAC), has been appointed to Amphenol’s board of directors.

Ms. Wolff has been a Managing Director at Bank of America Merrill Lynch since she joined in 2011. Prior to that, from 2009 to 2011, she held senior positions at JP Morgan Chase & Company and from 1998 to 2009 at Citigroup. Ms. Wolff began her career at Salomon Brothers.

"Anne is a recognized leader in the banking industry and we are excited to welcome her to Amphenol’s board of directors,” said R. Adam Norwitt, Amphenol’s CEO. "We believe her extensive experience in banking and corporate finance, in particular with respect to her insights into all aspects of capital structure and deployment, including mergers & acquisitions, will be extremely valuable as Amphenol continues to grow around the world.”

"We conducted an exhaustive search for a director who would further strengthen our board’s breadth of talent and background, and we are delighted to have identified such an outstanding individual,” said Martin Loeffler, Amphenol’s Chairman. "I am confident that Anne will make a significant contribution to the board and the Company.”

"I have been extremely impressed by Amphenol’s innovative products, dynamic leadership team and unique entrepreneurial culture, and am honored to be joining their board,” said Ms. Wolff. "I have tremendous respect for Martin, Adam and the other board members, and I look forward to working with them.”

Ms. Wolff received her Bachelor of Arts in English and Economics from Colby College and her Master of Business Administration from the Kellogg School of Management, Northwestern University.

Amphenol Corporation is one of the world’s largest designers, manufacturers and marketers of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. Amphenol designs, manufactures and assembles its products at facilities in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Australia and Africa and sells its products through its own global sales force, independent representatives and a global network of electronics distributors. Amphenol has a diversified presence as a leader in high growth areas of the interconnect market including: Automotive, Broadband Communications, Commercial Aerospace, Industrial, Information Technology and Data Communications, Military, Mobile Devices and Mobile Networks.

