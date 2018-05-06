Angolan Consortium Signs Firm Purchase Deal For Six Bombardier Q400

(RTTNews) - Bombardier Commercial Aircraft announced that it has signed a firm purchase agreement for six new Q400 aircraft with African Aero Trading on behalf of the consortium forming Air Connection Express, Transportes Aereos S.A, based in Luanda, Republic of Angola.

Based on the list price of the Q400 aircraft, the firm order is valued at approximately US$ 198 million.

The airline will operate the Q400 domestically to connect smaller communities and increase frequencies as a regional feeder airline to TAAG Angola Airlines - flag carrier of the Republic of Angola.