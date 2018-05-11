|
11.05.2018 22:30:00
Andy Saperstein to Speak at the Deutsche Bank Global Financial Services Conference
Andy Saperstein, Co-Head of Morgan Stanley Wealth Management, will speak at the Deutsche Bank Global Financial Services Conference on Tuesday, May 29, 2018 at 10:10 a.m. (ET).
Both live and on-demand versions of the webcast will be available on www.morganstanley.com in the Investor Relations section.
Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) is a leading global financial services firm providing investment banking, securities, wealth management and investment management services. With offices in more than 41 countries, the Firm's employees serve clients worldwide including corporations, governments, institutions and individuals. For more information about Morgan Stanley, please visit www.morganstanley.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180511005054/en/
