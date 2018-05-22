<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
22.05.2018 08:32:05

Anauthorization to register an amendment to the Charter of the Bank has been received

Šiauliu Bankas AB, company code 112025254, domicile address Tilžes st. 149, LT-76348 Šiauliai.

Following the resolution of the Supervisory Service of the Bank of Lithuania dated 21 May 2018 Šiauliu Bankas is allowed to register an amendment to item 3.5. of the Charter of the Bank related to increase of the authorized capital from Bank funds up to EUR 157 639 187.74 as approved by the General Meeting of Shareholders held on 29 March 2018.

Deputy Director of Markets and Treasury Department Pranas Gedgaudas shall provide the additional information and is available on tel. +370 41 595 653.

Nachrichten zu Bank of Siauliai ABmehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Bank of Siauliai ABmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Inside (Anzeige)

08:47
SMI etabliert leicht negativen Trend
18.05.18
Im Würgegriff der Politik
18.05.18
Vontobel: derinews-Blog Highlights
14.05.18
Julius Bär - Neuemissionen
02.10.17
SMI und S&P 500: Transatlantisches Kopf-an-Kopf-Rennen
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

08:00
J.P. Morgan AM: Energie-Titel mit höchster Dividendenrendite
30.04.18
Schroders: Economic & Strategy Viewpoint
mehr

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Bank of Siauliai AB 0.50 -1.56% Bank of Siauliai AB

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Tesla-Aktie: Morgan Stanley sieht für den E-Autobauer schwarz
Daher fällt der Eurokurs zum Franken ins Minus
"Sell in May and go away" könnte genau falsch sein: Analysten prophezeien Sommer-Rally
Analysten zur Ölpreisrally: Brent bald bei 100 Dollar pro Barrel?
Darum befindet sich der Euro auf Talfahrt
"Dr. Doom": Kryptowährungen bringen uns zurück in die Steinzeit
Crash-Gefahr: Milliardär legt die Hälfte seines Vermögens in Gold an
Unbeständiges Börsenwetter: Mit diesen Aktien winken trotzdem Gewinne
Kursziele fallen: Analysten nehmen die Deutsche Bank-Aktie ins Visier
F13-Formular: George Soros setzt im ersten Quartal auf Tech-Riesen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI und DAX fester erwartet
Am Dienstag dürfte der heimische Aktienmarkt mit einem kleinen Plus in den Handel starten.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB