22.05.2018 08:32:05
Anauthorization to register an amendment to the Charter of the Bank has been received
Šiauliu Bankas AB, company code 112025254, domicile address Tilžes st. 149, LT-76348 Šiauliai.
Following the resolution of the Supervisory Service of the Bank of Lithuania dated 21 May 2018 Šiauliu Bankas is allowed to register an amendment to item 3.5. of the Charter of the Bank related to increase of the authorized capital from Bank funds up to EUR 157 639 187.74 as approved by the General Meeting of Shareholders held on 29 March 2018.
Deputy Director of Markets and Treasury Department Pranas Gedgaudas shall provide the additional information and is available on tel. +370 41 595 653.
