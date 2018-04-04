<
04.04.2018 17:36:00

America’s Drive-In Brings Its Iconic Flavors to Retail

Fans rejoice as SONIC® Drive-In’s (NASDAQ: SONC) iconic and wildly popular flavors like Cherry Limeade®, Ocean Water® and others are coming to grab-and-go products including Freezer Novelties in stores now, with Frozen Ice Pops, Gelatins, Puddings and Lollipops coming later this Spring.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180404005873/en/

SONIC Drive-In's new Frozen Ice Pops, Gelatins and Puddings (Photo: Business Wire)

SONIC Drive-In's new Frozen Ice Pops, Gelatins and Puddings (Photo: Business Wire)

With more than 3,500 drive-ins serving approximately 3 million guests daily in 45 states, Sonic is known for made-to-order American classics, innovative flavors and personalized service. The addition of grocery store products allows fans to experience their favorite SONIC flavors at home in new and fun ways while also incorporating into recipes and entertaining.

"With the introduction of these new and exciting retail products, we’re keeping SONIC top-of-mind by meeting current fans where they are and welcoming new fans to the brand where a drive-in does not yet exist,” says John Budd, chief strategy and business development officer for SONIC.

The products will be available in retail stores nationwide Spring 2018 through licensing partners including Jel Sert Company (gelatin, pudding mixes and shelf-stable freezer bars), Ziegenfelder (frozen ice pops) and Quality Candy (lollipops and hard candy). The partnerships were brokered by SONIC’s licensing agency, Brand Central.

SONIC is the latest addition to Brand Central’s roster of high-profile food and beverage brands.

To learn more, visit sonicdrivein.com.

About SONIC, America's Drive-In

SONIC, America's Drive-In is the nation's largest drive-in restaurant chain serving approximately 3 million customers every day. Nearly 94 percent of SONIC's 3,500 drive-in locations are owned and operated by local business men and women. For 65 years, SONIC has delighted guests with signature menu items, 1.3 million drink combinations and friendly service by iconic Carhops. Since the 2009 launch of SONIC's Limeades for Learning philanthropic campaign in partnership with DonorsChoose.org, SONIC has donated $9.5 million to public school teachers nationwide to fund essential learning materials and innovative teaching resources to inspire creativity and learning in their students. To learn more about Sonic Corp. (NASDAQ/NM: SONC), please visit sonicdrivein.com and please visit or follow us on Facebook and Twitter. To learn more about SONIC's Limeades for Learning initiative, please visit LimeadesforLearning.com.

About Brand Central

Brand Central LLC is a premiere global brand consultancy that provides comprehensive business solutions in the areas of brand extensions, brand creation, and brand acquisitions to some of the world’s most recognized brands including: Snyder’s-Lance, Tapatio Hot Sauce, Cap’n Crunch, and more. Their mission is to help clients unlock the full potential of their brands to enhance value while generating substantial revenue. For additional information please contact Ross Misher at 310-268-1231 or visit www.brandcentralgroup.com.

SONC-M

28.03.18 Sonic Underweight Barclays Capital
14.03.18 Sonic Market Perform Telsey Advisory Group
16.01.18 Sonic Underweight Barclays Capital
05.01.18 Sonic Neutral UBS AG
05.01.18 Sonic Market Perform Telsey Advisory Group

16:52
Vontobel: Spotify - seit gestern an der Börse, heute bei uns als Struki erhältlich
12:32
Fallende OPEC-Produktion sorgt für angespannten Ölmarkt – das sollten Anleger nun wissen!
08:58
SMI knickt wieder ein
03.04.18
Julius Bär - Neuemissionen
02.10.17
SMI und S&P 500: Transatlantisches Kopf-an-Kopf-Rennen
08:00
J.P. Morgan AM: Aktien mit hoher Dividendenrendite laufen besser
01.03.18
Schroders: Economic & Strategy Viewpoint
Roche erhält für Alecensa in der Schweiz Zulassung bei Lungenkrebs - Aktie im Minus
Swiss Re und Softbank reden weiter über Kooperation - Swiss-Re-Aktie deutlich im Minus
Handelskonflikt belastet: SMI schliesst klar im Minus - DAX baut Verluste bis Handelsende deutlich ab
SMI schliesst schwach - DAX kann trotz Verlusten 12'000-Punkte-Marke verteidigen
Analysten: Pepsi könnte verkauft werden - Ist der Konzern für Buffett interessant?
Trader wetten vermehrt gegen Tesla-Anleihen
Tesla-Aktie im Plus nach neuen Produktionsdaten - Ziel beim Model 3 erneut verfehlt
UBS Keyinvest Daily Markets: Roche - Chance auf einen kleinen Boden
Spotify mit fulminantem Börsen-Debut in New York
Bossard-Aktie schliesst stark nach Rekordergebnis im ersten Quartal

Handelskonflikt belastet: SMI schliesst klar im Minus - DAX baut Verluste bis Handelsende deutlich ab
Der heimische Aktienmarkt schloss am Mittwoch mit roten Vorzeichen.

