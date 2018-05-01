Heiko Thieme und Hans A. Bernecker live in Zürich! Treffen Sie die Finanzexperten kostenfrei beim ersten Börsentag Zürich - 17. Mai World Trade Center
01.05.2018 00:45:00

American States Water Company Announces Regular Common Dividends

On April 30, 2018, the Board of Directors of American States Water Company (NYSE:AWR) approved a quarterly dividend of $0.255 per share on the Common Shares of the company. This action marks the 328th consecutive dividend payment by the company. For 63 consecutive years, American States Water Company shareholders have received an increase in their calendar year dividend, which places it in an exclusive group of companies on the New York Stock Exchange that have achieved that result.

Dividends on the Common Shares will be payable on June 1, 2018 to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 15, 2018.

About American States Water Company

American States Water Company is the parent of Golden State Water Company and American States Utility Services, Inc. Through its utility subsidiary, Golden State Water Company, AWR provides water service to approximately 259,000 customers located throughout 10 counties in Northern, Coastal and Southern California. The company also distributes electricity to approximately 24,000 customers in the City of Big Bear Lake and surrounding areas in San Bernardino County, California. Through its contracted services subsidiary, American States Utility Services, Inc., the company provides operations, maintenance and construction management services for water and wastewater systems located on military bases throughout the country under 50-year privatization contracts with the U.S. government.

American States Water Company has paid dividends to shareholders every year since 1931, increasing the dividends received by shareholders each calendar year since 1954.

