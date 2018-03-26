American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc. Announces Launch of Secondary Public Offering of Common Stock

American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ARA) ("ARA” or the "Company”), a provider of outpatient dialysis services, today announced the launch of an underwritten public offering of 5,000,000 shares of its common stock by certain stockholders (the "Selling Stockholders”), including Centerbridge Capital Partners, L.P. and certain of its affiliates. In addition, the Selling Stockholders are expected to grant to the underwriters in the offering a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 750,000 shares of common stock at the public offering price, less the underwriting discount. ARA is not offering any stock in this offering and will not receive any proceeds from the sale of the shares of common stock by the Selling Stockholders.

BofA Merrill Lynch, J.P. Morgan and SunTrust Robinson Humphrey are acting as book-running managers and as representative of the underwriters for the offering. Barclays, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and Wells Fargo Securities are also acting as book-running managers for the offering.

A shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (including a prospectus) relating to the Company's common stock was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and has become effective. Before you invest, you should read the prospectus in that registration statement and the documents incorporated by reference in that registration statement, as well as the prospectus supplement related to this offering. You may get these documents for free by visiting EDGAR on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Alternatively, a copy of the preliminary prospectus relating to the offering may also be obtained, when available, from BofA Merrill Lynch, NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd Floor, Charlotte, NC 28255-0001, Attention: Prospectus Department; or by email: dg.prospectus_requests@baml.com; from J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, Attention: Prospectus Department; or by telephone: 866-803-9204; or from SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, 3333 Peachtree Road NE, 9th Floor, Atlanta, GA 30326, Attention: Prospectus Department; by email: strh.prospectus@suntrust.com; by telephone: 404-926-5744; or by fax: 404-926-5464.

The offering of the shares of common stock will be made only by means of a prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of, these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such state or jurisdiction.

About American Renal Associates

American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ARA) is a provider of outpatient dialysis services in the United States. As of December 31, 2017, ARA operated 228 dialysis clinic locations in 26 states and the District of Columbia serving approximately 15,600 patients with end stage renal disease. ARA operates principally through a physician partnership model, in which it partners with approximately 400 local nephrologists to develop, own and operate dialysis clinics.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements included in this release, including statements regarding the proposed offering, are based upon information available to the Company as of the date of this release, which may change, and the Company assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results could differ materially from the Company’s current expectations. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include any decision by the selling stockholders or the underwriters not to proceed with the offering, the Company’s ability to complete the offering and other risks and uncertainties described in "Risk Factors” and "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” in the prospectus supplement for this offering and our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017. The Company assumes no obligation and does not intend to update the forward-looking statements provided, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180326006090/en/