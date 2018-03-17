Gender-Diversität: Erfahren Sie hier, wie Sie in dieses nachhaltige Anlagethema investieren können
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
17.03.2018 08:54:50

American Public Education To Cut 48 Jobs Through Voluntary Early Retirement

(RTTNews) - American Public Education, Inc. (APEI) disclosed in a regulatory filing that it has initiated a reduction in force through voluntary early retirement program for employees with more than eight years of service with the company.

This program will result in a reduction of 48 employees, representing approximately 5% of its non-faculty workforce in its APEI Segment. The company expects the workforce reduction to be substantially complete by April 1, 2018.

American Public Education expects to record expenses for termination benefits related to the workforce reduction in the first quarter of 2018 and estimates to incur an aggregate of approximately $1.7 million of pre-tax cash expenses associated with employee severance benefits.

The company expects the reduction in force to result in pre-tax labor and benefits cost savings in 2018 to be in the range of approximately $1.7 million to $2.1 million, and in the range of approximately $2.1 million to $2.8 million on an annualized basis.

APEI closed the Friday's trading session at $42.65.

Nachrichten zu American Public Education Incmehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu American Public Education Incmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Inside (Anzeige)

16.03.18
Gold zwischen politischen Krisen und bevorstehender Fed-Sitzung – das müssen Anleger beachten!
16.03.18
Vontobel: derinews-Blog Highlights
16.03.18
SMI kann Roche-Dividende kompensieren
12.03.18
Julius Bär - Neuemissionen
02.10.17
SMI und S&P 500: Transatlantisches Kopf-an-Kopf-Rennen
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

15.03.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Kräftige Erholung in Lateinamerika in Sicht
01.03.18
Schroders: Economic & Strategy Viewpoint
mehr

Aktien in diesem Artikel

American Public Education Inc 42.65 1.79% American Public Education Inc

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Bachem-Aktien trotz Umsatz-, Gewinn- und Dividendenplus im Minus
Netflix-Chef verdient dank Barack Obama in einer Woche mehrere Millionen US-Dollar
Siemens Healthineers startet mit Kursgewinnen an der Börse
Aktien Schweiz schliessen im Plus - Roche ex Dividende
Diese alten Handys sind wahre Sammlerstücke
Euro fällt unter die Marke von 1,17 CHF - Stabilisierung zum Dollar
Elon Musk: "Ich investiere überhaupt nicht"
Wall Street auf Erholungskurs: Dow geht grün ins Wochenende
Darum bleibt der Eurokurs unter Druck - US-Dollar legt auf breiter Front zu

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI und DAX schliessen zum Wochenende fester
Der heimische Aktienmarkt konnte im Freitagshandel leicht anziehen.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB