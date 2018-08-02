02.08.2018 00:09:00

American Campus Communities Announces Quarterly Dividend

American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE: ACC), the nation’s largest owner and manager of high-quality student housing properties in the U.S., announced that on August 1, 2018 its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.46 per share of common stock, payable on August 24, 2018, to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 13, 2018.

About American Campus Communities

American Campus Communities, Inc. is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties. As of June 30, 2018, American Campus Communities owned 168 student housing properties containing approximately 103,500 beds. Including its owned and third-party managed properties, ACC's total managed portfolio consisted of 202 properties with approximately 131,900 beds. Visit www.americancampus.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

In addition to historical information, this press release contains forward-looking statements under the applicable federal securities law. These statements are based on management’s current expectations and assumptions regarding markets in which American Campus Communities, Inc. (the "Company”) operates, operational strategies, anticipated events and trends, the economy, and other future conditions. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks and uncertainties, which are difficult to predict. For discussions of some risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, please refer to our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017 under the heading "Risk Factors” and under the heading "Business - Forward-looking Statements” and subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, including our expected 2018 operating results, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Inside (Anzeige)

01.08.18
Fuchs Petrolub Vz. – Rally an die Hürde
31.07.18
Vontobel: derimail - Heute Zeichnungsschluss: Partizipationszertifikat auf Facebook - mit 25% Sicherheitspuffer
31.07.18
Die Luft wird dünner für den SMI
30.07.18
Julius Bär Neuemissionen - u. a. mit 11.15% Coupon p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Dropbox Inc
02.10.17
SMI und S&P 500: Transatlantisches Kopf-an-Kopf-Rennen
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

01.08.18
J.P. Morgan AM: US-Zentralbank erreicht ihre Ziele
29.05.18
Schroders: Economic & Strategy Viewpoint / June 2018
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Juli 2018: Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien im vergangenen Monat
Analyst: Diese sieben Luxus-Aktien überleben jeden Handelskrieg
Wie die Zukunft von Tesla laut Experten aussieht - und was Apple damit zu tun hat
Nach verbalen Ausfällen: Sollte Elon Musk bei Tesla bleiben?
Apple steigert Umsatz und Gewinn - Aktie auf Rekordniveau
CS-Aktien nach zweitem Quartal über den Erwartungen gesucht
Novartis plant Arzneimittelvorräte für ungeordneten Brexit
Tesla schreibt weiter rote Zahlen - Aktie unentschlossen
Vontobel: Facebook: langfristige Korrektur oder attraktive Einstiegschance?
Vontobel: derinews-Blog Highlights

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Dow fällt nach Apple-Zahlen und Leitzinsentscheid zurück
Die Wall Street zeigte sich am Mittwoch uneinig.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB