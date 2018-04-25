Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
|
25.04.2018 10:18:54
Amendment of Articles of Association
Release no. 13/2018
With reference to release no. 12/2018 of 24 April 2018, changes in Columbus A/S’ Articles of Association as a consequence of the decision made by the Annual General meeting to amend the authorizations in Art. 5.1 and to add Art. 20 regarding language of company announcements have today been registered in the Danish Business Authority.
New Articles of Association are attached.
|Ib Kunøe
Chairman
Columbus A/S
|Thomas Honoré
CEO & President
Columbus A/S
|For further information, please contact:
CEO & PresidentThomas Honoré, T: +45 70 20 50 00.
Attachments
Nachrichten zu Columbus A-Smehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Columbus A-Smehr Analysen
Inside (Anzeige)
Inside Fonds (Anzeige)
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
SMI und DAX leichter
Börse aktuell - Live Ticker
Der heimische Aktienmarkt präsentiert sich zur Wochenmitte etwas leichter.
Finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}