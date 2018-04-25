Amendment of Articles of Association

Release no. 13/2018



With reference to release no. 12/2018 of 24 April 2018, changes in Columbus A/S’ Articles of Association as a consequence of the decision made by the Annual General meeting to amend the authorizations in Art. 5.1 and to add Art. 20 regarding language of company announcements have today been registered in the Danish Business Authority.

New Articles of Association are attached.







