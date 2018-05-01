<
01.05.2018 05:30:14

Amazon Plans To Expand Vancouver Tech Hub And Create 3,000 Jobs

(RTTNews) - Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) announced plans to expand its Vancouver Tech Hub and create an additional 3,000 jobs in fields including e-commerce technology, cloud computing, and machine learning. Today's announcement is the latest milestone in the company's ongoing job creation in Canada, where it already employs over 6,000 people.

Amazon said it will expand into a brand new location in QuadReal's The Post redevelopment when the project opens in 2022. With state-of-the-art amenities and an easily accessible location for its employees, Amazon's new Development Centre will sit above a city landmark. This is in addition to Amazon's current Vancouver offices - including its 156,000 square foot location in TELUS Garden which opened to Amazon employees in 2015.

Amazon also confirmed last November its plans to expand into another downtown site on Dunsmuir Street, which will open in 2020. The company expects to grow to 5,000 corporate employees in Vancouver in the coming years across all of its locations in the city.

