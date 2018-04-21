|
21.04.2018
Alnylam In Deal With Dicerna Resolving Trade Secret Misappropriation, Other Suit
(RTTNews) - Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNY) announced that it has entered into a settlement agreement with Dicerna Pharmaceuticals resolving trade secret misappropriation claims against Dicerna, and counterclaims asserted by Dicerna, in pending litigation in the Superior Court of Middlesex County, Massachusetts.
The settlement also resolves claims asserted by Dicerna in a lawsuit against Alnylam in the United States District Court for the District of Massachusetts. Each party has agreed to dismiss all pending litigation between the companies, with prejudice.
As per the terms of the agreement, Dicerna will pay $25 million comprised of cash and stock to Alnylam, and Dicerna will be restricted in its development and other activities relating to oligonucleotide-based therapeutics directed toward a defined set of Alnylam targets, for periods ranging from 18 months up to four years.
The settlement does not include any license to Alnylam's GalNAc conjugate intellectual property (IP) or any licenses to any other IP from either party. Nor does the settlement include any admission of liability or wrongdoing by either company. All other settlement terms are confidential.
|16.02.18
|Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Buy
|B. Riley FBR, Inc.
|08.01.18
|Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Buy
|B. Riley FBR, Inc.
|08.11.17
|Alnylam Pharmaceuticals overweight
|Barclays Capital
|08.11.17
|Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Buy
|B. Riley FBR, Inc.
|03.11.17
|Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Buy
|Needham & Company, LLC
