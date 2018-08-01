Allied Motion Reports Earnings Per Share Growth of 88% on Record Revenue of $80 Million in Second Quarter 2018

Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (Nasdaq:AMOT) ("Company”), a designer and manufacturer that sells precision motion control products and solutions to the global market, today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2018.

Second quarter revenue increased 33% to a record $80.0 million driven primarily by organic growth

Operating income grew $2.2 million, or 56%, to $6.2 million; Operating margin expanded 120 basis points to 7.8%

Net Income nearly doubled to $4.2 million; Earnings per share increased $0.21 to $0.45

Orders increased 31% over the prior year; Backlog grew 4% sequentially to a new record level of $111.2 million

"We delivered another record revenue quarter that validates the strength of our position with our customers and the market leading custom solutions and quality products we offer,” commented Dick Warzala, Chairman and CEO of Allied Motion. "We remain steadfast in the execution of our growth strategy and expanding our value proposition to customers, while also driving an operational culture focused on improving quality, delivery, innovation, and cost.”

Second Quarter 2018 Results (Narrative compares with prior-year period unless otherwise noted)

Record revenue of $80.0 million was up $19.6 million, or 33%. The increase was due to growth across all of the Company’s served markets and reflects significantly higher sales to the Vehicle and Industrial/Electronics markets. Excluding the favorable effects of foreign currency exchange (FX), second quarter revenue was $77.7 million, up 29%. Sales to U.S. customers were 52% of total sales for the quarter compared with 54% for the same period last year, with the balance of sales to customers primarily in Europe, Canada and Asia.

Gross profit increased $5.6 million, or 32%, to $23.5 million, while gross margin decreased 20 basis points to 29.4%. The gross margin change reflects a lower margin contribution from the Maval acquisition.

Operating costs and expenses were up $3.4 million to $17.3 million; however, as a percent of revenue, operating costs were down 140 basis points to 21.6%. General and administrative expense as a percent of sales increased 50 basis points to 10.4% primarily due to higher incentive compensation and additional personnel to support the Company’s growth. Engineering and development ("E&D”) was $5.0 million, up 13%, though as a percent of revenue, E&D decreased 110 basis points to 6.2%.

As a result of the gross profit increase and cost discipline, operating income increased 56%, or $2.2 million, to $6.2 million, and operating margin expanded 120 basis points to 7.8%.

Interest expense for the period was unchanged at $0.6 million.

The effective tax rate decreased to 27.4% from 31.8%, largely due to lower U.S. federal tax rates from the December 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. The Company anticipates its effective tax rate for 2018 to range from 24% to 26%.

Net income nearly doubled to $4.2 million, or $0.45 per diluted share, from $2.2 million, or 0.24 per diluted share.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, stock compensation expense and business development costs ("Adjusted EBITDA”) was $10.0 million, up $3.1 million or 45%. As a percent of sales, Adjusted EBITDA was 12.5%, an increase of 110 basis points. The Company believes that, when used in conjunction with measures prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles, Adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP measure, helps in the understanding of its operating performance. See the attached table for a description of non-GAAP financial measures and reconciliation table for Adjusted EBITDA.

Year-to-Date (YTD) 2018 Results (Narrative compares with prior-year period unless otherwise noted)

Strong demand from the all the Company’s served markets resulted in record revenue of $156.6 million, up $34.9 million, or 29%. Sales to U.S. customers were 52% of total sales compared with 54% for the same period last year, with the balance of sales to customers primarily in Europe, Canada and Asia. The impact of FX fluctuations was favorable $6.3 million for the year-to-date period.

Gross profit increased 29% to $46.1 million, and gross margin was up 20 basis points to 29.4% largely due to more favorable mix and higher volume.

Operating costs and expenses as a percent of revenue were 21.4%, down 100 basis points. As a result, operating income for the period increased $4.3 million, or 51%, while operating margin expanded 120 basis points to 8.1%.

The effective tax rate for the first half of 2018 was down to 26.8% compared with 31.4% for the same period last year, due primarily to U.S. tax reform. Net income was up $3.5 million, or 73%, to $8.4 million.

Adjusted EBITDA for the period was $19.8 million, up 39%. As a percent of sales, Adjusted EBITDA was 12.6% compared with 11.7%.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Review

Cash and cash equivalents were $15.3 million compared with $15.6 million at the end of 2017. Total debt was $64.9 million at the end of the second quarter, up $11.8 million from year-end 2017 largely due to the Maval acquisition in the first quarter of 2018. Debt, net of cash, was $49.6 million, or 34.2% of net debt to capitalization, up from 30.1% at the end of 2017.

Capital expenditures of $5.6 million included investments for productivity improvement and growth initiatives. The Company continues to expect to invest $13 million to $16 million in capital expenditures during fiscal 2018. The higher level of capital expenditures when compared with 2017 reflects success based expenditures in support of the significant announced project wins.

Orders and Backlog Summary ($ in thousands)

Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017 Orders $ 86,238 $ 80,699 $ 72,764 $ 72,964 $ 65,754 Backlog $ 111,170 $ 107,321 $ 100,708 $ 93,547 $ 85,250

The year-over-year increase in orders and backlog reflect strength across all the Company’s served markets. The impact on orders from FX fluctuations was favorable $2.5 million year-over-year.

Backlog was up 30% over the prior-year period and increased nearly 4% since first quarter 2018. The time to convert the majority of backlog to sales is approximately three to six months. Not included in the backlog are previously announced new business awards of $225.0 million that are expected to begin shipping in 2019.

Conference Call and Webcast

The Company will host a conference call and webcast on Thursday, August 2, 2018 at 10:00 am ET. During the conference call, management will review the financial and operating results and discuss Allied Motion’s corporate strategy and outlook. A question and answer session will follow.

To listen to the live call, participants can call (201) 689-8263. In addition, the call will be webcast live and may be found at: http://www.alliedmotion.com/investors

A telephonic replay will be available from 1:00 pm ET on the day of the call through Thursday, August 9, 2018. To listen to the archived call, dial (412) 317-6671 and enter replay pin number 13680956 or access the webcast replay via the Company’s website. A transcript will also be posted to the website once available.

About Allied Motion Technologies Inc.

Allied Motion (Nasdaq: AMOT) designs, manufactures and sells precision and specialty motion control components and systems used in a broad range of industries within our major served markets, which include Vehicle, Medical, Aerospace & Defense, and Industrial/Electronics. The Company is headquartered in Amherst, NY, has global operations and sells into markets across the United States, Canada, South America, Europe and Asia.

Allied Motion is focused on motion control applications and is known worldwide for its expertise in electro-magnetic, mechanical and electronic motion technology. Its products include brush and brushless DC motors, brushless servo and torque motors, coreless DC motors, integrated brushless motor-drives, gear motors, gearing, modular digital servo drives, motion controllers, incremental and absolute optical encoders, and other associated motion control-related products.

The Company’s growth strategy is focused on becoming the motion solution leader in its selected target markets by leveraging its "technology/know how” to develop integrated precision motion solutions that utilize multiple Allied Motion technologies to "change the game” and create higher value solutions for its customers. The Company routinely posts news and other important information on its website at http://www.alliedmotion.com/.

Safe Harbor Statement

The statements in this news release and in the Company’s August 2, 2018 conference call that relate to future plans, events or performance are "forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, any statement that may predict, forecast, indicate, or imply future results, performance, or achievements, and may contain the word "believe,” "anticipate,” "expect,” "project,” "intend,” "will continue,” "will likely result,” "should” or words or phrases of similar meaning. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from the expected results described in the forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties include those associated with: the domestic and foreign general business and economic conditions in the markets we serve, including political and currency risks and adverse changes in local legal and regulatory environments; the introduction of new technologies and the impact of competitive products; the ability to protect the Company’s intellectual property; our ability to sustain, manage or forecast its growth and product acceptance to accurately align capacity with demand; the continued success of our customers and the ability to realize the full amounts reflected in our order backlog as revenue; the loss of significant customers or the enforceability of the Company’s contracts in connection with a merger, acquisition, disposition, bankruptcy, or otherwise; our ability to meet the technical specifications of our customers; the performance of subcontractors or suppliers and the continued availability of parts and components; changes in government regulations; the availability of financing and our access to capital markets, borrowings, or financial transactions to hedge certain risks; the Company's ability to realize the annual interest expense savings from its debt refinancing; the ability to attract and retain qualified personnel who can design new applications and products for the motion industry; the ability to implement our corporate strategies designed for growth and improvement in profits including to identify and consummate favorable acquisitions to support external growth and the development of new technologies; the ability to successfully integrate an acquired business into our business model without substantial costs, delays, or problems, including the ability to carve out, relocate and separate the Maval OE business; our ability to control costs, including the establishment and operation of low cost region manufacturing and component sourcing capabilities; and other risks and uncertainties detailed from time to time in the Company’s SEC filings. Actual results, events and performance may differ materially. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made. New risks and uncertainties arise over time, and it is not possible for us to predict the occurrence of those matters or the manner in which they may affect us. The Company has no obligation or intent to release publicly any revisions to any forward looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

FINANCIAL TABLES FOLLOW

ALLIED MOTION TECHNOLOGIES INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) For the three months ended For the six months ended June 30, June 30, 2018 2017 2018 2017 Revenue $ 79,981 $ 60,335 $ 156,557 $ 121,689 Cost of goods sold 56,464 42,454 110,486 86,107 Gross profit 23,517 17,881 46,071 35,582 Operating costs and expenses: Selling 2,943 2,710 5,640 5,313 General and administrative 8,336 5,981 15,792 11,730 Engineering and development 4,963 4,404 9,918 8,595 Business development 165 - 316 - Amortization of intangible assets 878 799 1,762 1,592 Total operating costs and expenses 17,285 13,894 33,428 27,230 Operating income 6,232 3,987 12,643 8,352 Other expense (income): Interest expense 602 641 1,216 1,164 Other (income) expense, net (200 ) 80 (94 ) 70 Total other expense, net 402 721 1,122 1,234 Income before income taxes 5,830 3,266 11,521 7,118 Provision for income taxes (1,599 ) (1,039 ) (3,092 ) (2,234 ) Net income $ 4,231 $ 2,227 $ 8,429 $ 4,884 Basic earnings per share: Earnings per share $ 0.46 $ 0.24 $ 0.91 $ 0.54 Basic weighted average common shares 9,268 9,165 9,241 9,120 Diluted earnings per share: Earnings per share $ 0.45 $ 0.24 $ 0.90 $ 0.53 Diluted weighted average common shares 9,356 9,265 9,321 9,250 Net income $ 4,231 $ 2,227 $ 8,429 $ 4,884 Foreign currency translation adjustment (3,532 ) 3,105 (1,845 ) 3,779 Change in accumulated income (loss) on derivatives 247 (137 ) 851 (223 ) Comprehensive income $ 946 $ 5,195 $ 7,435 $ 8,440

ALLIED MOTION TECHNOLOGIES INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) June 30, 2018 December 31, 2017 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 15,329 $ 15,590 Trade receivables, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $487 and $341 at June 30, 2018 and December 31, 2017, respectively 41,267 31,822 Inventories 41,098 32,568 Prepaid expenses and other assets 3,590 3,460 Total current assets 101,284 83,440 Property, plant and equipment, net 40,115 38,403 Deferred income taxes 53 14 Intangible assets, net 33,828 32,073 Goodwill 35,121 29,531 Other long term assets 4,789 4,461 Total assets $ 215,190 $ 187,922 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Debt obligations 453 461 Accounts payable 22,426 15,351 Accrued liabilities 15,030 14,270 Total current liabilities 37,909 30,082 Long-term debt 64,485 52,694 Deferred income taxes 3,305 3,609 Pension and post-retirement obligations 4,705 4,667 Other long term liabilities 9,261 9,523 Total liabilities 119,665 100,575 Stockholders’ Equity: Common stock, no par value, authorized 50,000 shares; 9,475 and 9,427 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2018 and December 31, 2017, respectively 32,315 31,051 Preferred stock, par value $1.00 per share, authorized 5,000 shares; no shares issued or outstanding - - Retained earnings 69,790 61,882 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (6,580 ) (5,586 ) Total stockholders’ equity 95,525 87,347 Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity $ 215,190 $ 187,922

ALLIED MOTION TECHNOLOGIES INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands) (Unaudited) For the six months ended June 30, 2018 2017 Cash Flows From Operating Activities: Net income $ 8,429 $ 4,884 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities (net of working capital acquired in 2017): Depreciation and amortization 5,622 4,960 Deferred income taxes (282 ) 14 Stock compensation expense 1,094 954 Debt issue cost amortization recorded in interest expense 74 99 Other 133 (40 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Trade receivables (7,639 ) (4,442 ) Inventories (6,840 ) 529 Prepaid expenses and other assets (504 ) 93 Accounts payable 5,788 (360 ) Accrued liabilities 1,511 692 Net cash provided by operating activities 7,386 7,383 Cash Flows From Investing Activities: Purchase of property and equipment (5,555 ) (2,677 ) Cash paid for acquisition, net of cash acquired (13,312 ) - Net cash used in investing activities (18,867 ) (2,677 ) Cash Flows From Financing Activities: Borrowings on lines-of-credit, net 14,252 - Principal payments of long-term debt (2,500 ) (6,000 ) Dividends paid to stockholders (522 ) (473 ) Stock transactions under employee benefit stock plans 261 355 Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 11,491 (6,118 ) Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash (271 ) 662 Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (261 ) (750 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 15,590 15,483 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 15,329 $ 14,733

ALLIED MOTION TECHNOLOGIES INC.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

In addition to reporting net income, a U.S. generally accepted accounting principle ("GAAP”) measure, the Company presents Adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, stock compensation expense, and business development costs), which is a non-GAAP measure. The Company believes Adjusted EBITDA is often a useful measure of a Company’s operating performance and is a significant basis used by the Company’s management to evaluate and compare the core operating performance of its business from period to period by removing the impact of the capital structure (interest), tangible and intangible asset base (depreciation and amortization), taxes, stock-based compensation expense, business development costs related to acquisitions, and other items that are not indicative of the Company’s core operating performance. Adjusted EBITDA does not represent and should not be considered as an alternative to net income, operating income, net cash provided by operating activities or any other measure for determining operating performance or liquidity that is calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles.

The Company’s calculation of Adjusted EBITDA for the three and six months ended June 30, 2018 and 2017 is as follows:

Three Months Ended June 30, 2018 2017 Net income $ 4,231 $ 2,227 Interest expense 602 641 Provision for income tax 1,599 1,039 Depreciation and amortization 2,831 2,510 EBITDA $ 9,263 $ 6,417 Stock compensation expense 598 488 Business development costs 165 - Adjusted EBITDA $ 10,026 $ 6,905 Six months ended June 30, 2018 2017 Net income $ 8,429 $ 4,884 Interest expense 1,216 1,164 Provision for income tax 3,092 2,234 Depreciation and amortization 5,622 4,960 EBITDA 18,359 13,242 Stock compensation expense 1,094 954 Business development costs 316 - Adjusted EBITDA $ 19,769 $ 14,196

