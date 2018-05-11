Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
11.05.2018 02:26:00
Alliar Annouces 1Q18 Results
SÃO PAULO, May 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Centro de Imagem Diagnósticos S.A. ("Alliar" or "Company") (B3: AALR3), announces today its results for the first quarter of 2018 (1Q18).
Highlights:
- Net revenue (ex-construction) growth of 6.3% in the quarter, with same-store-sales (SSS) of 2% (5% growth considering same comparable days base) and ramp-up of the new mega-units
- Gross profit of R$ 72.7 million in the quarter, growth of 12.4% with gross margin reaching 27.7% (+148 bps)
- Adjusted EBITDA of R$ 59.4 million (+19.6%) in the quarter with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 22.6% (+251 bps), reflecting the operating leverage through cost reduction and strict expense control initiatives
- Net income (Shareholders) of R$ 7.1 million in the quarter, a 22.8% increase
- Operating cash generation growth of 39.5% to R$ 31.1 million, with 52% cash conversion (+747 bps), demonstrating the Company's high cash generation capacity
- Net promoter score (NPS) of 60.5% at the end of 1Q18, contemplating a single and improved methodology to capture data for all Alliar brands
For Further Information: ir.alliar.com
CONTACT
INVESTOR RELATIONS TEAM
Frederico de Aguiar Oldani | CFO and IRO
Francisco de Paula| IR Manager
Tel.: +5511 4369-1387
E-mail: ri@alliar.com
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alliar-annouces-1q18-results-300646847.html
SOURCE Alliar - Centro de Imagem Diagnósticos S.A.
