Alliar Annouces 1Q18 Results

SÃO PAULO, May 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Centro de Imagem Diagnósticos S.A. ("Alliar" or "Company") (B3: AALR3), announces today its results for the first quarter of 2018 (1Q18).

Highlights:

Net revenue (ex-construction) growth of 6.3% in the quarter, with same-store-sales (SSS) of 2% (5% growth considering same comparable days base) and ramp-up of the new mega-units

Gross profit of R$ 72.7 million in the quarter, growth of 12.4% with gross margin reaching 27.7% (+148 bps)

in the quarter, growth of 12.4% with gross margin reaching 27.7% (+148 bps) Adjusted EBITDA of R$ 59.4 million (+19.6%) in the quarter with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 22.6% (+251 bps), reflecting the operating leverage through cost reduction and strict expense control initiatives

(+19.6%) in the quarter with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 22.6% (+251 bps), reflecting the operating leverage through cost reduction and strict expense control initiatives Net income (Shareholders) of R$ 7.1 million in the quarter, a 22.8% increase

in the quarter, a 22.8% increase Operating cash generation growth of 39.5% to R$ 31.1 million , with 52% cash conversion (+747 bps), demonstrating the Company's high cash generation capacity

, with 52% cash conversion (+747 bps), demonstrating the Company's high cash generation capacity Net promoter score (NPS) of 60.5% at the end of 1Q18, contemplating a single and improved methodology to capture data for all Alliar brands

