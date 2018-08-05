Alliant Fuels Membership Growth with New Executive Talent

BREWSTER, N.Y., Aug. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Alliant has announced the appointment of Dave McQuillan as Vice President of New Business Development, bringing strong sales leadership experience and more than 25 years of data and analytic expertise to the organization. McQuillan will focus on engagement with mid-market and enterprise brands to demonstrate the value of membership in the Alliant DataHub cooperative.

The Alliant DataHub is a cooperative database of consumer information aggregated from more than 500 direct-to-consumer brands and normalized for analytic purposes.

"The marketing landscape is evolving rapidly — and an effective data strategy is a cornerstone of success," says Jon Rubin, Senior Vice President of Sales & Client Engagement. "Alliant helps brands answer two key questions: 'Which customers drive the greatest long-term profitability?', and, 'How do we acquire more just like them?'

"Dave is a natural fit for Alliant's data-driven mission because of his passion for analytics and the tremendous opportunity data provides. He can help marketers identify the solutions they need to increase success."

McQuillan's career spans multiple verticals including technology, consumer goods, home products, sports, financial services, entertainment and pharmaceuticals. He began his career with Nielsen and has held executive positions at The NPD Group and SAS. Dave is recognized as a collaborative leader with a consultative approach that enables strategic partnerships with highly valuable clients.

McQuillan is excited about the opportunity. "Membership in the DataHub delivers a far deeper profile of U.S. consumers than any one brand can possibly possess," he says. "Alliant goes beyond demographic and interest information by delivering detailed transaction records with both positive and negative transactional data. That insight enables Alliant to predict future behavior — and profitability — with greater accuracy than traditional data coops."

McQuillan is already expanding his team. Lori Collins, was hired recently as Director of Sales. Lori brings a vast knowledge of data and its applications, and over 20 years of success in connecting clients with powerful solutions in the data space. She has held senior level positions with Focus USA, Fresh Address and Acxiom and served as Staff Sergeant in the United States Air Force for 11 years prior to her career in data-driven marketing.

McQuillan joins Alliant as part of significant expansion in its Sales and Client Engagement teams. Jon Rubin joined Alliant in February and has since realigned its sales organization into three key concentrations. Matt Frattaroli, hired in March of this year, heads the company's digital platform relationships and sales of its syndicated audiences. Rene Hamill, long-standing Director of Client Engagement will continue to inspire her team to deliver superior data strategy and customer experiences. Dave McQuillan will lead new business development among direct to consumer marketers with a concentration on the subscription commerce, nonprofit, gaming and auto industries.

More About Alliant:

Relevant consumer insight drives marketing success. Alliant captures transaction-driven response information from more than 500 brands to fuel purchase and behavior profiles on over 270 million consumers. Alliant's data-driven solutions improve marketing profitability by targeting the most profitable prospects, increasing conversion and loyalty rates, and improving the efficiency of retention and reactivation efforts. The right data matters. In an omnichannel marketing environment Alliant takes clients to the places where consumer response lives. For more information, visit: alliantinsight.com

SOURCE Alliant