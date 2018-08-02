02.08.2018 23:58:00

Alliance California Municipal Income Fund, Inc., AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. and AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc., Special Meeting of Stockholders

NEW YORK, Aug. 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Alliance California Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AKP), AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AWF) and AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AFB) (each a "Fund"), each announced today that its Board of Directors ("Board") unanimously approved a new investment advisory agreement with AllianceBernstein L.P. ("Adviser") containing substantially identical terms to those in the current advisory agreement.  

Under the Investment Company Act of 1940, approval of the new advisory agreements requires stockholder approval.  It is anticipated that the advisory agreement proposal will be submitted to each Fund's stockholders at a special meeting of stockholders, which will be held on October 11, 2018.  The close of business on August 13, 2018 has been fixed as the record date for the meeting of stockholders.

Each Fund is a registered closed-end management investment company managed by the Adviser.

 

