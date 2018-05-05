All Year Cooling Celebrates 45 Years of Business and Continues to Grow Team

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., May 5, 2018 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- All Year Cooling, a local air conditioning installation and maintenance company, celebrates 45 years of business and continues to grow to better serve the South Florida community.

Since 1973, All Year Cooling's number one priority has been to make sure customers are happy and comfortable in their homes.

What makes the All Year Cooling team stand out from its competitors is their ability to empathize and connect with all customers. The owner, Tommy Smith, was raised in South Florida so he understands the extremes of South Florida heat. He combines this with his many years of experience in the HVAC industry to create the ultimate experience for his customers and employees.

Although South Florida is hot year-round, the summers are sweltering. With this humid heat, there is an influx in demand for AC installations and All Year Cooling continues to grow its team to cope with that demand. In order to keep customer service top of the line during the busy summer months, All Year Cooling is looking to expand it's customer service department.

"Customers come first, and we want to make sure all our clients beat the heat and stay cool with great service and high-efficiency products," said Thomas Smith, All Year Cooling president.

The All Year Cooling Reviews website features hundreds of happy customers' testimonials which highlight the great experiences they've had with the timeliness and efficiency of the staff.

Further, All Year Cooling provides a free quote and same-day installation to ensure all clients are staying cool in their homes. The HVAC company has over 60 trucks on the road servicing from Homestead to Vero Beach. You can check out the latest All Year Cooling coupons on their website or Facebook for the best savings and deals throughout the month.

For more information on All Year Cooling, please visit their website or call 888-204-5554.

SOURCE All Year Cooling