All Grown Up: Forests Ontario's Signature Tree Planting Event Turns Ten

Tenth annual Community Tree Plant brings out volunteers in Waterloo, Niagara Falls, York Region, Hamilton, Ajax, Pelham and Windsor to plant 5,600 trees

TORONTO, May 5, 2018 /CNW/ - Forests Ontario celebrated a milestone this month with the tenth annual Community Tree Planting Weekend. This year, 800 volunteers joined forces in seven locations across the province to improve their communities and the environment.

Community Tree Plant was established in 2008 to unite community members with the common goal of enhancing our urban forests. Since then, these events have ushered in the planting season in Southern Ontario each spring.

"The Community Tree Plant is a very special tradition for Forests Ontario," says Rob Keen, RPF, Forests Ontario's CEO. "Throughout the year, we proudly plant three million trees on both public and private land, including those planted at these events. What makes Community Tree Plants special is that they connect the community with nature and the benefits of trees in through a family-friendly event."

Forests Ontario's mission is to plant healthy and abundant forests across the province in support of healthy communities. Trees clean our air, improve local water supplies, create wildlife habitats and provide a buffer against the effects of climate change. Community Tree Plant is an opportunity for Ontarians of all backgrounds to be a part of that solution.

The 2018 Community Tree Plant has been made possible with the generous help of eco-conscious sponsors like TD Friends of the Environment Foundation, Enbridge, and Thompson Emergency Freight Systems. "We are inspired by the commitment of these communities, who come out each year, rain or shine, to grow a greener legacy for future generations," says Carolyn Scotchmer, Executive Director, TD Friends of the Environment Foundation. "Working with organizations like Forests Ontario and the community we can build a more vibrant planet together"

"Enterprise is committed to giving back to the communities where our customers and employees live and work. In addition to our 50 Million Tree Pledge, we are proud to sponsor an event like this that combines education, community improvement, and environmental stewardship with having fun. That's why we're not only supportive of the work that Forests Ontario does, but also involved. This weekend our employees were excited to join the York Region Community Tree Planting Event, grab shovels and get to work," said Paul Westlake, Human Resources Manager for Enterprise Rent-A-Car in Toronto.

Forests Ontario would like to thank all participants in the Community Planting Weekend, and our valued event sponsors and partners: TD Friends of the Environment, Enbridge, Thompson Emergency Freight, Ontario Wood, Veridian, Sustainable Ajax, Grand River Conservation Authority, Kitchener and Waterloo Community Foundation, York Region, Enterprise, Hamilton Conservation Authority, Wayside House of Hamilton, Alectra, Trees for Hamilton, Conservation Halton, Royal Botanical Gardens, Rotary Club of Dundas, Rotary International, Town of Pelham and Niagara Parks.

ABOUT FORESTS ONTARIO

Forests Ontario is the voice of our forests. Working to promote a future of healthy forests sustaining healthy people, Forests Ontario is committed to the re-greening of Ontario through tree planting efforts on rural lands and in urban areas, as well as the renewal and stewardship of Ontario's forests through restoration, education and awareness. Visit www.forestsontario.ca or follow us @Forests_Ontario.

SOURCE Forests Ontario