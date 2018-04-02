<
02.04.2018 05:54:24

Alibaba To Buy Full Ownership Of China Online Delivery Platform Ele.me

(RTTNews) - Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) said it will acquire all outstanding shares that it does not already own in Ele.me, an online delivery and local services platform in China, in a transaction that implies the enterprise value of Ele.me at $9.5 billion.

Alibaba and its affiliate Ant Small and Micro Financial Services Group Co., Ltd. currently own about 43 percent of the outstanding voting shares of Ele.me.

Alibaba noted that the acquisition will deepen Ele.me's integration into Alibaba's ecosystem and advance Alibaba's New Retail strategy to provide a seamless online as well as offline consumer experience in the local services sector.

Ele.me's local delivery service will build on its core expertise in food delivery to provide consumers with a wider range of products and services on-demand. This expansion of offerings will allow Ele.me to efficiently utilize its large delivery force that currently fulfills orders in cities across China.

Ele.me will also complement Koubei, Alibaba's affiliated local services platform and provides extended synergies.

Ele.me will continue to operate in its own brand and work closely with its existing partners and merchants. Alibaba will lend its full support to Ele.me including access to its New Retail infrastructure, product offerings and technology expertise.

Upon completion of the acquisition, Zhang Xuhao, founder of Ele.me, will become Chairman of Ele.me and special advisor to Alibaba's CEO on New Retail strategy.

Wang Lei, Vice President of Alibaba Group, will become chief executive of Ele.me. Wang joined Alibaba in 2003 and has held a number of senior positions in Alibaba's consumer e-commerce, B2B, O2O service and healthcare businesses.

