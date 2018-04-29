29.04.2018 15:00:00

Alera Group Acquires California Life Insurance Firm

DEERFIELD, Ill., April 29, 2018 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Alera Group, a leading national employee benefits, property and casualty, risk management and wealth management firm, has acquired California-based firm Tippett Moorhead & Haden. Terms of the transaction were not announced.

Tippett Moorhead & Haden (TMH) is a life insurance planning firm located in Costa Mesa, California, that has been serving individuals and businesses for over 40 years. TMH is guided by their five core values: enthusiasm, energy, integrity, professionalism and responsiveness. Their industry knowledge allows them to create customized financial solutions while providing personal attention to each client.

"Tippett Moorhead & Haden's expertise in executive benefits and high net worth life insurance strategies are a wonderful compliment to Alera Group's existing capabilities," said Alan Levitz, CEO of Alera Group. "We are thrilled to welcome this outstanding firm to Alera Group as their core values align extremely well with Alera Group's culture."

"As an Alera Group company, we are now able to meet our clients growing needs with the breadth and depth of the tools, industry-leading products and services that Alera Group brings to the table. Our goal is to always help our clients create pathways to successful outcomes," said Don Tippett, Managing Partner of Tippett Moorhead & Haden. "We look forward to joining the collaborative culture of Alera Group, sharing expertise with firms across the country."

Alera Group was formed in early 2017 and is one of the nation's foremost independent insurance agencies and privately-held employee benefits firms. For more information on partnering with Alera Group, visit Partnership Opportunities at http://www.aleragroup.com.

About Alera Group
Based in Deerfield, IL, Alera Group's over 900 employees thousands of clients nationally in employee benefits, property and casualty, risk management and wealth management. Alera Group was created by merging 24 high-performing, entrepreneurial firms across the U.S. It is the 15th largest independent insurance agency and the 7th largest independent employee benefits firm in the country. For more information, visit http://www.aleragroup.com or follow Alera Group on Twitter: @AleraGroupUS.

 

SOURCE Alera Group

