10.05.2018 14:30:00

Alcoa to Participate at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Metals, Mining and Steel Conference

Alcoa Corporation, a global leader in bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products, announced today that Roy C. Harvey, President and Chief Executive Officer, and William F. Oplinger, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will participate at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch Annual Global Metals, Mining & Steel Conference in Miami, Florida, on Tuesday, May 15, 2018.

The session will be available through a live audio webcast beginning at 4:30 p.m. EDT on Tuesday, May 15, on the Investors section of Alcoa’s website, www.alcoa.com. Following the conference, the archived webcast will be available for replay on the website.

About Alcoa

Alcoa (NYSE: AA) is a global industry leader in bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products, and is built on a foundation of strong values and operating excellence dating back nearly 130 years to the world-changing discovery that made aluminum an affordable and vital part of modern life. Since developing the aluminum industry, and throughout our history, our talented Alcoans have followed on with breakthrough innovations and best practices that have led to efficiency, safety, sustainability, and stronger communities wherever we operate. Visit us online on www.alcoa.com, follow @Alcoa on Twitter, and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/Alcoa.

Dissemination of Company Information

Alcoa Corporation intends to make future announcements regarding company developments and financial performance through its website at www.alcoa.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

The session may contain statements that relate to future events and expectations and as such constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include those containing such words as "anticipates,” "believes,” "could,” "estimates,” "expects,” "forecasts,” "intends,” "may,” "outlook,” "plans,” "projects,” "seeks,” "sees,” "should,” "targets,” "will,” "would,” or other words of similar meaning. All statements that reflect the Company’s expectations, assumptions or projections about the future, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in any forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that these expectations will be attained and it is possible that actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements due to a variety of risks and uncertainties. Additional information concerning factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements is contained in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company disclaims any obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether in response to new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Analysen zu Alcoa Corpmehr Analysen

19.04.18 Alcoa Market Perform Cowen and Company, LLC
18.01.18 Alcoa Market Perform Cowen and Company, LLC
04.10.17 Alcoa Hold Gabelli & Co
31.03.17 Alcoa Outperform BMO Capital Markets
25.01.17 Alcoa Hold Maxim Group

