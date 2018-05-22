<
22.05.2018 15:00:00

Aktia Bank plc: Managers’ transactions – Arja Talma – remuneration for the member of the Board of Directors

Aktia Bank plc: Managers’ transactions – Arja Talma – remuneration for the member of the Board of Directors

Aktia Bank plc
Stock Exchange Release
22.5.2018 at  4 p.m.

Of the annual remuneration for the member of the Board of Directors 40% shall be paid in the form of Aktia shares.

Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Talma, Arja
Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member
Issuer: Aktia Bank Abp
LEI: 743700GC62JLHFBUND16

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 743700GC62JLHFBUND16_20180522135905_2

Transaction date: 21.5.2018
Venue not applicable
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000058870
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details
Volume: 2,055 Unit price: 8.74

Aggregated transactions
Volume: 2,055 Volume weighted average price: 8.74

AKTIA BANK PLC

Sent by:
Anders Wikström, IR- specialist
ir(at)aktia.fi

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki,
mass media,
www.aktia.com

Aktia provides a broad range of solutions within banking, asset management, insurance and real estate agency. Aktia operates mainly in coastal areas and inland growth areas. Aktia has about 380,000 customers who are served at branch offices and via web, mobile interfaces as well as telephone services. Aktia's share is listed on the list of Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. For more information about Aktia see www.aktia.com.

