Aktia Bank plc: Managers’ transactions – Arja Talma – remuneration for the member of the Board of Directors

Aktia Bank plc

Stock Exchange Release

22.5.2018 at 4 p.m.

Of the annual remuneration for the member of the Board of Directors 40% shall be paid in the form of Aktia shares.

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Talma, Arja

Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member

Issuer: Aktia Bank Abp

LEI: 743700GC62JLHFBUND16

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 743700GC62JLHFBUND16_20180522135905_2

Transaction date: 21.5.2018

Venue not applicable

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000058870

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

Volume: 2,055 Unit price: 8.74

Aggregated transactions

Volume: 2,055 Volume weighted average price: 8.74

