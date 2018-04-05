<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
05.04.2018 14:09:50

Akastor ASA: MHWirth has been awarded a drilling equipment contract from Keppel FELS

Reference is made to the stock exchange announcement made on 27 February 2018. MHWirth AS, a company owned by Akastor ASA, has today entered into a contract with Keppel FELS for delivery of the drilling equipment package for a new semisubmersible drilling rig for harsh environment use, with options for further three packages.

The rig will be built for Awilco Drilling PLC (through its fully owned subsidiary Awilco Rig 1 Pte. Ltd) by Keppel FELS Limited of Singapore. Delivery is planned for late Q1 2021. The rig will be equipped and certified for drilling on the Norwegian Continental Shelf, including in the Barents Sea, in water depths up to 5000ft.

"MHWirth is pleased to be selected to take part in this newbuild project, being the first newbuild floater project in the past several years," says Finn Amund Norbye, CEO of MHWirth. "In view of the competitive market and low newbuild activity over the past years, receiving this contract represents an important milestone for MHWirth. We look forward to working closely with Awilco and Keppel FELS."

The contract value for the drilling equipment package, including a mid-water riser package, is approximately USD 100 million. This will be included in the order intake in Q2 2018.

For more information, please contact:

Leif Borge
Chief Financial Officer
Mobile: +47 917 86 291
E-mail: leif.borge@akastor.com

Akastor is a Norway-based oil-services investment company with a portfolio of industrial holdings and other investments. The company has a flexible mandate for active ownership and long-term value creation.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.




This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Akastor ASA via Globenewswire

Nachrichten zu Akastor ASAmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Akastor ASAmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Inside (Anzeige)

12:32
Entspannungssignale im Handelskonflikt und kräftiger Lagerabbau in den USA geben Ölpreisen Auftrieb
10:12
Vontobel: derimail - Entspannt durch alle Marktphasen: Dank 50% Sicherheitspuffer und 6% p.a. Coupon
08:42
SMI vor kräftiger Gegenbewegung
03.04.18
Julius Bär - Neuemissionen
02.10.17
SMI und S&P 500: Transatlantisches Kopf-an-Kopf-Rennen
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

08:00
J.P. Morgan AM: Wer vorsorgen will, sollte früh damit beginnen
01.03.18
Schroders: Economic & Strategy Viewpoint
mehr

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Akastor ASA 1.82 4.01% Akastor ASA

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Swiss Re und Softbank reden weiter über Kooperation - Swiss-Re-Aktie deutlich im Minus
Handelskonflikt belastet: SMI schliesst klar im Minus - DAX baut Verluste bis Handelsende deutlich ab
Versöhnliche Töne zum Handelskrieg: US-Börsen schliessen nach tiefrotem Auftakt fester
Analysten: Pepsi könnte verkauft werden - Ist der Konzern für Buffett interessant?
Aktien Schweiz schliessen schwach - ABB unter Druck
Euro legt nach Berg- und Talfahrt zum Dollar zu - Zum Franken im Plus
Spotify mit fulminantem Börsen-Debut in New York
UBS Keyinvest Daily Markets: Roche - Chance auf einen kleinen Boden
SMI und DAX legen kräftig zu nach versöhnlichen Tönen im Handelsstreit
China verhängt Strafzölle auf US-Importe wie Autos und Flugzeuge

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI und DAX legen kräftig zu nach versöhnlichen Tönen im Handelsstreit
Am Donnerstag stehen die Zeichen an den heimischen Märkten auf Grün.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB