<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
27.04.2018 17:02:05

Akastor ASA: Investment of USD 75.0 million in Odfjell Drilling Ltd.

Reference is made to the stock exchange announcement on 19 April by Akastor ASA, and the announcement today by Odfjell Drilling Ltd. (OSE ODL, "Odfjell") in which Odfjell announces that it has entered into an agreement with Samsung Heavy Industries to purchase the "Stena Midmax" rig. As part of the rig financing, an affiliate of Akastor ASA ("Akastor"), has today entered into a preference share investment agreement and a warrant investment agreement with Odfjell.

Please see details in the announcement enclosed.

Media contact:
  
Leif Borge
Chief Financial Officer

Mob: +47 917 86 291
E-mail: leif.borge@akastor.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

 



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Akastor ASA via Globenewswire

Nachrichten zu Akastor ASAmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Akastor ASAmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Inside (Anzeige)

12:17
Gold weiter in der Defensive
11:05
Vontobel: derinews-Blog Highlights
08:36
SMI meldet sich eindrucksvoll zurück
23.04.18
Julius Bär - Neuemissionen
02.10.17
SMI und S&P 500: Transatlantisches Kopf-an-Kopf-Rennen
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

26.04.18
J.P. Morgan AM: In Osteuropa werden die Arbeitskräfte knapp
01.03.18
Schroders: Economic & Strategy Viewpoint
mehr

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Akastor ASA 1.96 1.03% Akastor ASA

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Darum gibt der Franken nach während sich EUR/USD stabilisiert
Bei Roche bleiben trotz erfolgreichem Auftaktquartal und höherem Ausblick Sorgen
Wieviel ist der Bitcoin wirklich wert? Auf diese Frage wollen zwei Forscher die Antwort gefunden haben
Analyst: Der Aktienmarkt unter Trump ähnelt dem unter Ronald Reagan - Folgt jetzt ein heftiger Bärenmarkt?
Darum weitet der Eurokurs seine Verluste aus und sinkt deutlich unter 1,20 Franken
CS-Aktie legt zu: Credit Suisse steigert Gewinn zum Jahresauftakt deutlich
Clariant steigert im ersten Quartal Umsatz und Betriebsgewinn - Aktie im Minus
Deshalb kommt der Euro zum Franken leicht zurück
SMI und DAX schliessen mit roten Vorzeichen
Deutsche Bank-Aktie nach Gewinneinbruch auf Berg- und Talfahrt - Harte Einschnitte angekündigt

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Börsen uneinheitlich
Die Wall Street zeigen sich am letzten Tag der Handleswoche teilweise roten Vorzeichen.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB